Rivers crisis: Tinubu’s peace pact collapses as two commissioners resign from State cabinet

.ADP guber candidate, Rivers community hail Fubara’s developmental strides

.Pay solidarity visit to Gov

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Former Rivers State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof Zacchaeus Adangor and Ex-commissioner for Finance, Isaac Kamalu have resigned from the Rivers cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Prof Adangor and Kamalu are the two loyalists of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike that were affected by the Governor Fubara’s minor cabinet reshufflement on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara, had yesterday reshuffled his cabinet and redeployed Adangor from the Ministry of Justice to serve as the Commissioner for Special Duties (Governor’s Office), while Kamalu were transferred from ministry of finance to serve as the Commissioner of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

The former Attorney-General Adangor in a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government, rejected his redeployment to serve as the Commissioner for Special Duties, and tendered his resignation from the State Executive Council.

Adangor in his letter, sited misunderstanding with Governor Fubara as reason for his resignation, and accused the State Chief Executive of interfering with the performance of his duties as Attorney General of the state.

On his part, the former Finance Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu in a letter addressed to the Governor through the SSG, sited political crisis and lack of peace in the state as reason for his resignation.

The letter reads in part, “Your Excellency, the peace in government and governance that we all – citizens and residents of the State desire has remained out of reach despite our consistent efforts and demand for same. This has affected our ability to protect and defend the gains that we made these past years. In the course of official engagements I have reiterated on the need for this peace and the fact we all are willing and determined to work for this. It is very difficult to deliver good governance where there is acrimony and discord. It is not the point of service that is important but the climate. Our present circumstance makes service delivery extremely challenging. I still hold the belief that it is never too late for peace.

“In view of the above I find it difficult to accept the redeployment. I do not accept it. I reject it and convey to you my immediate resignation as Commissioner and Member of the Rivers State Executive Council with effect from the date of this letter.

While praying that the Good Lord grants us Peace, I thank you for the opportunity and assure you the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

Recalled that Zacchaeus Adangor and Isaac Kamalu were among the over 9 Commissioners who resigned from the cabinet on 14 December, 2024, as a result of the rift between Governor Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The two commissioners and others who resigned due to the political crisis in the state, were however, returned to the government after being reconfirmed by the state House of Assembly following the intervention of President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, The governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the 2023 general election in Rivers State, Victor Fingesi, has expressed excitement with Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s avowed commitment to harnessing the agricultural potential of the State.

Fingesi noted that it was the first time since 1999 that a Governor was so convinced and determined to change the narrative in the agriculture sector, which can contribute to making Rivers State become competitive economically.

The ADP guber candidate made the remark when a delegation of the leadership and members of Azuabie-Okujaku communities embarked on a peaceful solidarity walk to Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He called for strategic investments in the agriculture sector to guarantee food sufficiency and security, and reduce the scourge of hunger in the land, adding that it was only through such avenue that enduring peace and development can be achieved.

He pledged his unalloyed support to Governor Fubara and his Administration, saying that he was ready to work with the Government to take the State to the next level.

Speaking on behalf of the Azuabie-Okujaku communities, Elder Tamunotonkaye Adolphus, said they are ardent supporters of the Governor Fubara-led administration, and are very impressed with his performance in office, accomplishments and peaceful disposition.

Elder Adolphus explained that the people have fresh hope of Government intervention in their communities because they were neglected by the immediate past Administration, leaving their roads and public schools unattended to.

He expressed the belief that the Governor Fubara-led administration will come to their aid by rehabilitating the 10km internal roads and the two public schools in the communities.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, said that he is willing to work with people of goodwill and progressive ideas for partnerships that will make life better for the people and ensure sustainable development of the State.

This is even as he acknowledged the unwavering support demonstrated by both indigenes and residents of Azuabie-Okujaku communities in Port Harcourt Local Government Area, who have become good ambassadors of his Administration.

The Head of Rivers State Civil Service, George Nwaeke, who received the delegation on behalf of the Governor, noted the people’s support that was largely organic in nature, adding that it was evidence that they were taking back what rightly belongs to them by genuinely supporting the Government they all voted into power.

He said, “You are the people that voted him into power, and that is why you have the right also to say that these are the things you need.

“The Governor also recognises the contributions of your sons and daughters who have served the State in different ways. Your community is one of the greatest communities in the State because it has produced men that have contributed in no small measure to the growth of Rivers State,” he said.

Governor Fubara said: “I want to beg of you, as you go home, let every person here be an ambassador, everybody in your community. Tell them that the Governor means well for his people.

“Tell your people that their Governor is still sitting in the place they elected him to sit, and taking the right decisions. We know there could be people who may be tempted with money to be Judas. But tell them to shun money. Tell them that what matters at this time is the people, and the Governor is people-centred.”

Governor Fubara said he had listened and taken note of their requests concerning the state of public schools in their communities, among other issues that require attention.

He commended them, saying: “I want to even thank you that on your own, you made some community efforts to execute projects, whereas some people, when Government builds schools, they go and steal the things used in building the schools and destroy the schools.

“In your case, you used your own money to build some classrooms in your communities. The Governor will be very happy to hear this and your communities will be supported.

“I want to make one assurance to you: We have received your protest letter, we will not talk about them here, because already, the Governor is thinking along those lines.

“The Governor is thinking about making sure that our people live in a comfortable environment. I can assure you that your communities will receive maximum support,” he assured.