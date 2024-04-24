Multichoice alerts DStv, GOtv users on new prices

Blessing Akorowosi

Entertainment company, Multichoice has announced fresh increase in the prices of its DStv and GOtv packages in Nigeria.

This is coming after a recent price hike four months ago.

The company reviewed prices in all its packages which will take effect from May 1, 2024.

The new list states that the DStv Premium package increased from N29,500 to N37,000. The DStv Compact+ moved from N19,800 to N25,000 while the Compact package increased from N12,500 to N15,700.

The Comfam package moved from N7,400 to N9,300. Yanga package moved up from 4,200 to N5,100 while Padi package increased from N2,950 to N3,600. HDPVR was increased from N4,000 to N5,000, the Access Fees package from N4,000 to N5,000, and XtraView moved from N4,000 to N5,000.

For GOtv packages, Gotv Supa+ moved from N12,500 to N15,700, Supa package from N7,600 to N9,600, and Max package from N5,700 to N7,200.

While the Jolli package was jacked up from N3,950 to N4,850, the Jinja package moved from N2,700 to N3,300, and Smallie package from N1,300 to N1,575.

The new price list of Multichoice company packages indicates a 20 per cent hike across board.