Rivers APC visits orphanage, home of the elderly, donates food items, cash

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee (CTC) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha on yesterday led leadership and stakeholders of the party on a visit to the New Generation Vision Orphanage/Charity Home, Elelenwo, where they donated cash, food items and toiletries to the children.

The Party leadership also visited the Home of the Elderly, Harbour Road, at the Old Port Harcourt Township and also made the same donations.

Speaking during the visit, the Rivers APC CTC Chairman and Rivers State representative at the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Board, Chief Tony Okocha said the visit was to spread the spirit of the new year celebration and bring joy to the less privileged children and elderly ones residing in the various homes.

Okocha said the visit was driven by the party’s compassion and love for those often forgotten by the society.

He said the gesture also expresses their determination as a party to place premium on welfare of the less privileged, particularly children at orphanage homes and old aged citizens who cannot care for themselves.

He urged stakeholders and politicians in the state to always extend hands of fellowship and care to orphans and the elderly, and to give adequate attention to their welfare.

At the orphanage home, Chief Okocha advised the children to be of good behaviour at all times, noting that he is optimistic that they would grow up to become very important people in the society in future.