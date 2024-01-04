Fubara, Diri seek reconciliation in states disputes

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says his administration is willing to work with his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri to achieve a peaceful settlement of issues concerning property jointly owned by both States that are pending in the courts.

Sir Fubara expressed his strong desire for mutual cooperation when he paid a New Year’s visit to Senator Douye Diri at his country home in Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Governor Fubara said he visited with some prominent leaders of the State to underscore the importance of the unification meeting that should open a new chapter between the two states in renewing their brotherhood and never allow administrative boundary issues to create animosity between them anymore.

“The purpose of my presence today is not a mere visit, but a reunification meeting. Our visit is to let our brother know that we want to work together for a common purpose and the development of both States.”

“We have a lot of things in Rivers State that are jointly owned by both states. I know we have not had this kind of meeting before, but we desire that from this particular moment, whatever the issues are, let us look for a way to settle them amicably so that we can forge ahead.”

“I have always said that we cannot attain development in the face of crisis. We can not help one another in a situation of anarchy. Peace is the major ingredient for development.”

Sir Fubara also commended Senator Diri and the people of Bayelsa State for their show of solidarity with his administration amidst the political crisis that erupted in Rivers State.

He told his Bayelsa counterpart that if he accepts the brotherly handshake extended to him, then he would not sneeze in isolation because they would be stronger together as they forge ahead as one people.

The Rivers State governor acknowledged the fatherly role played by President Bola Tinubu in mediating the Rivers political crisis.

He reiterated his commitment to continue to support the administration of President Tinubu because if there is no peace in Rivers State, the national economy will surely suffer.

In his speech, Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri thanked his Rivers State counterpart for the visit and his initiative towards a mutually beneficial working arrangement with Bayelsa State.

Senator Diri recalled the ongoing legal issues at the Nigerian Supreme Court over the disputed Soku oil wells and the Bayelsa House that was demolished in Rivers State while pledging willingness to ensure that they work together as brothers.