We are not land grabbers” -Ikoriko Ajangboju Koniwo Agbogbo Akindipe family 

The family of Ikoriko Ajangboju Koniwo Agbogbo Akindipe of Onigbongbo, Adie Owe of Igbesa land, in Ado-Odo Local Council of Ogun State, have warned land grabbers against encroaching and dealing on their land.

Alhaji Anibire, who spoke on behalf of the Ikoriko Ajangboju Koniwo Agbogbo Akindipe family, during a press briefing in Lagos said the clarification became necessary due to speculations over the legal status of the land, stirred up by suspected land grabbers and some unscrupulous elements that seek to mislead innocent citizens who have genuine intention in dealing with the land.

The family stressed that matters concerning the vast expanse of land in Ajegunle, Onse, Olose, Kajola, Iboro, Ajibawo, Oke-Ore, Maku, Olorunda and Olorunleke communities has been dispensed and free of litigation.

Alhaji Anibire said the settlement of the dispute was between Chief Abiodun Obarinu and several others representing the respondent; and Jelili Akinbode and three others representing the appellant. which has been the subject of legal action, had been settled with the Appeal Court judgment of February 28, 2022, adding that the said land is now free from litigation.

The appellant court sitting in Ibadan had, in appeal No: CA/IB/447/2024, entered judgment as per the terms of settlement mutually executed by the parties.

Anibire said, owing to the judgment and agreement, 1,200 acres out of the disputed 10,000 acres of land was duly accepted by them. He urged the general public to disregard any report or agitation by anyone on the land.

He said “The land dispute between my family and the Fatusi Ogedengbe family of Imojuba town in Ado-Odo LGA, Ogun State, had been dispensed with in a court settlement between the two contending families at the court of appeal in Ibadan judicial Division on Monday 28 February 2022.

“We are not land grabbers, nor do we engage in any shady land business. Copies of the judgment are with the police and other relevant authorities for perusal. Our family has also got the necessary and relevant decisions of the court to help us carry out our possession of the land.”

Therefore, anyone who has any interest in dealing with the said land should contact Alhaji Nojeem Balogun.”