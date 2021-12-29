Champion Newspapers Limited
Rev John Azia to storm Lagos for a Cross Over Night in Peculiar Treasure Royal Family Church

The City of Lagos State and it’s environs is set to experience a raw manifestation of God’s power in action as Rev Wisdom Austin, the Presiding pastor in charge of Peculiar Treasure Royal Family Church will be hosting Rev John Azia in Lagos for their cross over service, slated to commence on Friday 31st December, 8pm, at the church auditorium, 5, Idowu Odebiyi close, off falola street, ipaja Lagos.

Rev Wisdom Austin, the host assures that there will be great miracles, signs and wonders and massive turn around in the lives of any participants.

Rev John Azia, the president of John Azia Ministries Int’l, a graceful man with a stupendous anointing added that there will a Prophetic release that would cause a New Dawn as Lagos State axis will not remain the same. Prophecies with solutions, healing and Deliverance.

 

 

