Ondo monarch joins ancestors

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A prominent monarch in Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo State has joined his ancestors.

He was the Gbiri of Epinmi-Akoko, Oba Ade Oyekan who reigned for 27 years. Aged 60.

Palace sources said the late monarch was traumatised while eating and had to be rushed to Ipe- Akoko General hospital from where he was rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo and later referred to Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife where he was confirmed dead.

Oba Oyekan at a time was the Chairman, Akoko Southeast local government traditional council and a strong member of African Church Nigeria.

He has since been buried according to Yoruba tradition and custom.

Daily Champion observed that Epinmi-Akoko community is now in a pensive mood following the exit of their beloved monarch.

