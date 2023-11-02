Reps ‘ ll Extend Oversight Role for ICT Control in Nigeria Hon.Olajide.

*Vow to ensure effective oversight of agencies.

The House of Representatives Committee on Information and Communications Technology ICT has said that it will extend it’s oversight role on key government agencies not captured in the House Committee on Information oversight responsibilities.

Chairman of the House Committee Hon Stanley Olajide gave the hint at the National Assembly during the inaugural meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

He pledged to serve with profound sense of humility as House Committee Chairman on Information Technology noting that is not merely a position; it is a solemn responsibility to our great nation.

He further stated that the guiding principles in the committee will be the House Rules and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also thanked the Honorable Speaker, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for entrusting the members of the committee with the substantial responsibility of ensuring that this Committee extracts the best from the agencies under its purview

The House committee’s oversight he stated extends to the following agencies:

Galaxy Backbone Limited, Nigeria Data Protection Commission, Nigeria Communication Satellite, Satellite Usages, National Information Technology Development Agency, Annual Budget Estimates.

Additionally, the Committee ‘s oversight responsibility is covering NITDA and the committee will also oversee the following subsidiaries:

Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics Nigeria Internet Registration Association.

The lawmaker said that the House Committee ‘ll actively work to ensure the optimal performance of these agencies.

He also called on the heads of these agencies to provide the members of the committee with timely provision of necessary documents before each meeting as a crucial step to facilitate meaningful interactions during engagements with these agencies.

The jurisdiction of the committee he also hinted shall include but not limited to oversight of the ministry responsible for communications technology, save those assigned to other Committees, formulation of a comprehensive national policy which shall ensure compliance with communications technology in Nigeria and liaising with other committees whose functions or areas of oversight are closely or directly related to information technology

The House Committee would also be liaising with other committees to promote and actualize information technology in Nigeria.

Moreover the members of the House committee will also be advising the House on Information Technology on issues requiring legislation or review of existing legislations on information technology to bring them into conformity with International best practices.

Hon Olajide charged the lawmakers in the committee to ensure that collective efforts are geared towards ensuring that all sectors align with the information technology mandate while assuring that they are committed to introducing legislation that will transform our nation into a truely ICT driven economy.