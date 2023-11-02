Reps to probe N200bn expenditure on postponed 2023 Census

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The House of Representatives, says it will investigate the N200 billion expended on the postponed 2023 census by the National Population Commission (NPC).

The resolution to investigate the NPC’s expenditure was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion co-sponsored by Rep. Dominic Okafor (APGA- Anambra) and Rep. Patrick Umoh (APC-Akwa Ibom) at plenary on Wednesday.

Okafor, who moved the motion, said “census provides accurate population data crucial for development planning, policy formulation, resource allocation, and government programme implementation.”

He said that census was most necessary especially at a time when the Federal Government in conjunction with State Governments were working on giving palliatives to vulnerable citizens and also planning other social services.

The Rep member said that the NPC had the mandate to conduct periodic census surveys, and other methods to enumerate the country’s population and to provide data for national planning and economic development.

Okafor recalled that a national census was last conducted in Nigeria in 2006 and the 2023 census, but that the was to have held scheduled in May 2023, was postponed by the commission.

According to him, the data collected in the 2006 census is far from reality today and cannot validly form a solid base for the formation of national economic policies that will aid the federal government in administering viable national planning.

“The commission has admitted to having spent N200 billion of the N800 billion budgeted for the planning mid-execution of the 2023 population and housing census, which was postponed.

“The financial investment in 2023 population census planning would have improved economic planning and distribution of palliatives in the country.

“If the population and housing census fails to take place within 12 months, the information gathered across the country would become stale, a waste of resources and the country would have to increase costs of gathering fresh information,” he said.

He said that the Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, had expressed readiness to conduct a population and housing census during a visit to President Bola Tinubu on July 6, 2023.

The green chambers urged President Bola Tinubu to declare a date for the conduction of 2023 population and housing census to facilitate accurate economic planning.

The house urged the Federal Government to, upon fixing a date for the census, constitute Census Tribunals in designated centres in accordance with Section 28 of the National Population Commission, Act, 2004.

The lawmakers charged the NPC not to relent in its preparation for the 2023 population and housing census.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the house, Tajudeen Abbas, mandated the Committee on Population to investigate the money expended on the postponed 2023 population.

He asked the committee to liaise with the NPC to ensure a successful population and housing census when proclaimed.

.Give Accountant-General 72 hours to submit report on COVID-19

.Move to curb incessant killing of young girls for ritual purposes

Meanwhile, The House of Representatives has issued 72-hours ultimatum to the Accountant-General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein to submit detailed report on the utilisation of the N100 billion COVID-19 intervention funds released by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to Ministries, Departments and Agencies between 2020 and 2022.

Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, Hon. Bamidele Salam (Osun,PDP) who issued the notice in Abuja, on Tuesday, frowned at the AGF’s refusal to comply with the resolution of the Committee to submit the report on the 27th October, 2023.

While reading the Riot Act against the AGF, Hon. Salam explained that the House had mandated the Committee to investigate the “expenditure incurred under the COVID-19 interventions especially in the year 2020 and up to 2022.”

According to him, “A letter was written to the Accountant General to furnish the committee with details of all releases pursuant to the provisions of the Appropriation Act as well as other interventions captured by the released from Central Bank of Nigeria to different Ministries, Departments and agenci6es of Government.

“That letter, I was duly informed showed that submission is expected on or before October 27, 2023.

“As we speak, that input has not been received from the office of the accountant general of the Federation.

“That is a very very important document that will guide our proceedings on the investigation the house mandated us to carry out within a timeframe.

“Sir, you are the Deputy Director PAC, if the letter comes most likely you will also have an input to the conversation.

“So, we are sending you now to go back home and let the accountant general know that she has defaulted in the request of the committee. We said on or before 27th if there are any objective reasons why she couldn’t meet up with that date, she should communicate to this committee to ask for the extension of time.”

To this end, he directed the AGF to transmit the report before the close of work on Friday, 3rd November, 2023.

The House resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the ‘Alleged mismanagement of COVID-19 intervention funds from 2020 to 2022’, approved by Federal Government for various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 2020 and 2022.

While leading the debate on the motion, Hon. Nyampa Dauda Zakari who underscored the role of the National Assembly in exposing corruption in the utilisation of public fund, lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the loss of lives, jobs and economic opportunities for millions of homes in different parts of the world including Nigeria.

“The House notes that the COVID–19 pandemic disrupted economic activities, leading to global measures such as lockdowns, travel restrictions, business closures, and government shutdowns to control the virus’s spread.

“The House is cognizant that the disruption of economic activities necessitated the introduction of various programs, policies, and interventions to alleviate and boost the economies of families, small businesses, and public corporations.

“The House is mindful that the Federal Government of Nigeria initiated several measures including budgetary provisions as well as funding from International donor agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on the citizens.

“The House is also aware that a sum of N83.9 billion was appropriated for the COVID-19 response in the 2020 Appropriation Act as well as another sum of over N100 billion as intervention funds through supplementary budget and international donor agencies.

“The House is disturbed that the Auditor-General’s report and other sources reveal that significant funds for COVID-19 palliatives and international donations were diverted and unaccounted for by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

“The House is concerned that the lack of proper accountability of funds allocated for COVID-19 intervention by the Federal Government and global donor agencies could potentially lead to negative economic ratings and loss of opportunities for Nigeria,” Hon. Zakari noted.

In his contribution, Hon. Ahmed Jaha who commended the spirit of the motion, lamented that the amount expended in combatting COVID-19 in Nigeria was humongous and could have easily done much more for each local government in Nigeria.

While querying the mismanagement and diversion of funds meant to battle the pandemic for other issues, Hon. Jaha called on the House to investigate the issue thoroughly.

In another development, The House of Representatives has called on the Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun and senior officers to urgently set up a crack team to unmask the identities of those behind the killing of young girls for ritual purposes in many parts of the country.

The House resolution was sequel to the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Awaji-Inombek D. Abiante, representing Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency of Rivers State on the matter on the floor of the House.

The lawmaker informed the House of the recent wave and sustained killings of our young girls who are mostly undergraduates by their supposed boyfriends for ritual purposes;

He also noted with dismay the recent murder of 20 years old Miss Justina Otuene an undergraduate student of the Department of Biochemistry, University

of Port Harcourt by Damian Okoligwe who is also an undergraduate student of the same university last week.

Other cases include the murder of Augusta Osedion, a final year student of Lead City University in July, 2023 by her boyfriend , Benjamin Best who goes by the nickname killaboi in Lagos; the murder of Miss Oghenefejiro Ochuko, a final year student of Ambrose Ali University who was equally killed in August, 2023 by her boyfriend, Victor Ochonogor in Benin and several other unreported cases;

He expressed worries noting that these killings have almost become a daily occurrence with several other reported cases of missing females with their whereabouts still unknown; Also worried that few of the reported missing victims are often found dead without traces of the perpetrators;

He said:”Disturbed that these killings take similar patterns of dismembering the bodies of the victims whereby their vital organs are removed;

“Further disturbed that the perpetrators of these heinous crimes are young boys who might not be working alone but with strong cartels;

“Disturbed that our young girls have become an endangered specie”

While urging his colleagues to support the motio, he argued on of the need to protect our young girls and indeed every Nigerian as enshrined in section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Consequently, the House presided by the Speaker Hon.Tajudeen Abbas unanimously adopted the motion with a voice vote.

The House further observed one minute silence for Otuene, Augusta, Oghenefejiro and other victims of premeditated killings by these heartless gangs.

The House also called on the Inspector- General of Police to set up a crack team to conduct a holistic investigation with the sole aim of unmasking the cartels behind these killings and bring them to justice.

Lastly the House mandated the House Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance to the resolution.