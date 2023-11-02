Ogbuku: A Prophet With Honour At Home

It was a Saturday like no other for the people of Onuebum in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. For them and the neighbouring communities, October 21, 2023 would be etched in their memories as a historic day, spiced with pomp and ceremony.

The Ultra-Modern Civic Centre at Onuebum community was bubbling with life as the Ezue Obhan Anyama clan of Ogbia kingdom rolled out the drums and red carpet to celebrate an illustrious son of the soil, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, Ph.D, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The epoch-making event attracted dignitaries from far and near, with traditional dances and displays electrifying the atmosphere, occasionally sending the motley crowd into frenzy.

It was a day a rising star from the serene town of Ayakoro, a shouting distance from Onuebum, was honoured with yet another chieftaincy title. In a way, it is like an icing on a cake, as Ogbuku is the Deputy Paramount Ruler of his homestead, Ayakoro, where he has consistently been a beacon of unity, bridging gaps and fostering communal harmony.

The saying that a Gold fish has no hiding place applies to Ogbuku. That explains why the Ezue Obhan Anyama, in conjunction with the Council of Traditional Rulers in Ogbia kingdom singled out the Ayakoro Chief for royal acknowledgement. Perhaps, they took a cue from the scriptures which says: “No one after lighting a lamp puts it under the bushel basket, but on the lampstand, and it gives light to all in the house.”

It was most fitting, therefore, that the cream of Ogbia kingdom bestowed a prestigious chieftaincy title on Chief Ogbuku, whom they described as a light shining on all Niger Delta communities, considering his reappointment by President Bola Tinubu as the Managing Director of the foremost interventionist agency in Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

What was more fascinating about Ogbuku’s reappointment was that it was the third time within a year, having been appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari, but when the Board of NDDC was dissolved by the President Tinubu administration, he was retained as Acting Managing Director pending the inauguration of a new board. Interestingly, when the board was re-constituted, he bounced back as the Managing Director.

Delighted by this rare accomplishment, Ogbuku’s kinsmen felt he was deserving of another feather to his already decorated cap.

While conferring the traditional title of “Edi I of Obhan Anyama Kingdom,” (Pilar of the Kingdom) on Ogbuku, the traditional ruler of Obhan Anyama, King Omie Theophilus, said that it was in recognition of his outstanding commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region.

King Theophilus said: “What you are doing at NDDC to serve the people of the Niger Delta region is pleasing to us. We recognise and commend you. The people of the Niger Delta need a leader like you who cares about their affairs, who cares about their development and I want to assure you that we shall support you unconditionally.”

The Chairman of the Central Planning Committee for the grand reception at Onuebum, Chief Olali Marline Ebe, expressed “implicit confidence in the ability of Ogbuku to perform his duties efficiently, effectively and creditably.”

He declared: “The light on the mountain will illuminate everybody. Chief Samuel Ogbuku is that light and everybody will benefit from his policies and actions.

“Chief Ogbuku has shown courage, astuteness and firmness, becoming even more determined and committed in providing purposeful, focused and visionary leadership. This is targeted at ensuring peace to facilitate the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.”

The man of the moment, Ogbuku, exuded joy and contentment, as he responded to the honour given to him, stating that it was a call to higher service to the people. “I am confident that I will not fail to meet the expectations of the people. I know that you will support me to succeed and build more pillars for the development of our communities,” he told the people.

He assured them that the NDDC would continue to make a difference in the lives of the people in the region, pledging to work harder to build more pillars that would re-enforce the structures set up to drive the sustainable development of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

Ogbuku stressed: “We must unite and work in one accord to surmount the development challenges that confront our people. We are determined to succeed and there should be no excuse for failure.”

The newly decorated Pilar of Ogbia Kingdom told the people that he was prepared to provide platforms for capacity building, women empowerment and youth development, noting that efforts would be made to raise other people from the community to be able to bring in their competences to sustain the development of the region.

Chief Ogbuku called on the people to rise above partisan politics and work together in the interest of the various communities in Ogbia Local Government Area; reminding them that development only thrives in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.

One of the numerous dignitaries at the occasion, the former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, expressed delight that the NDDC under the leadership of Ogbuku was making efforts to ensure that all communities in the Niger Delta region were electrified through solar power.

He affirmed: “Dr Samuel Ogbuku is imbued with enormous capacity. For him, this is just a stepping stone for higher responsibilities. We must learn to mentor and support our young people. You should, therefore, continue to support him. The office he is occupying is not an easy position, the nine states in NDDC are struggling for his attention.”

The one-time Governor of Bayelsa State invited the audience to a portion of the Bible which says: “A prophet is not without honour, but in his own country, and among his own kin, and in his own house.” However, he said, the Ogbia people apparently believe in the maxim that charity begins at home. “Ogbuku should see himself as blessed to have been recognised and honoured by his own people,” he said.

Sylva, eulogized the outstanding qualities of Ogbuku, remarking that he had made remarkable impact in different parts of Niger Delta region.

There were more accolades for Chief Ogbuku in the citation read before he was decorated with the regalia of his new title. The Council of Traditional Rulers acclaimed him as an icon who is synonymous with transformative development.

According to them “Ogbuku’s vision is not just confined to administrative tasks at the NDDC; he is on a mission to reshape the socio-economic landscape of Nigeria’s oil-rich region.

“His journey, deeply rooted in over two decades of expertise in crisis management and capacity building, speaks of resilience and innovation. His appointment as the Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC on January 4, 2023, followed by a brief hiatus and then a reinstatement on August 29, 2023, is testament to his indomitable spirit.”

Highlighting his academic accomplishments, the Ezue Obhan Anyama people stated: “Ogbuku honed his intellectual prowess at the University of Port Harcourt, capping his studies with a Ph.D. in Political and Administrative Studies in 2021. This academic grounding provided a foundation upon which he built a rich professional experience in government and the private sector.

“More than just a bureaucrat, Dr. Ogbuku grew from the grassroots in the Niger Delta. His active participation in the region’s struggle, coupled with his activism as a student union leader and his active role in the Ijaw Youths Council are reflective of his deep-seated commitment to the wellbeing of the Niger Delta region.”

Ogbuku’s humane qualities was also highlighted, as well as his entrepreneurial spirit, which came to the fore through his promotion of agriculture as a vehicle for regional development.