Re-open fees payment portal for undergraduate students —– LAUTECH Alumni President -Pledges sponsors of education expenses of indigent students

The 5th Global President of the Alumni Association Worldwide of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, has charged the management of the school to consider re-opening of the fees payment portal for undergraduate students of the Institution.

He also announced that the alumni would generously sponsor the educational expenses of some indigent students for this session, ensuring that they are given the opportunity to continue their academic journey without the burden of financial stress.

Speaking at the 5th Global anniversary of the Alumni where he was made the 5th Global President, he noted that in recognition of the profound importance of education as a transformation force, he posited that alumni has come together to provide immediate relief and support to those in need.

Badmus, who was a former Commissioner in Osun State, stressed that with great optimism, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to stand before you today as I accept the prestigious role of the 5th Global President of the Alumni Association Worldwide of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

He emphasized: “I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on the tremendous faith and trust that you have bestowed upon me in this pivotal position. It is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I am fully committed to upholding the values and traditions that make our alma mater and its alumni community so illustrious.

“I am acutely aware of the profound legacy left by my predecessors, and I firmly believe that with the support and guidance of the esteemed members of the Governing Council, along with the dedication of our global community of alumni, we can build upon their achievements and propel our association to greater heights.

“Our alma mater has been the foundation upon which we have built our dreams, and it is a privilege to lead an association that seeks to honour and support the pursuits of excellence and success for all our alumni, regardless of where they may be in the world.”

He commended the Governing Council Chairman and members of the Council for their unwavering support and trust in him, and “I also express my heartfelt appreciation to the entire alumni community for their passion, commitment, and unwavering dedication to our alma mater”.

He further contended that “As we stand on the cusp of this exciting new chapter, I am confident that together, we will continue to foster a spirit of unity, innovation, and progress within our global alumni network. I am excited to work alongside all of you as we embark on this journey to create lasting and positive impact for our alma mater and the communities we serve.”

Osun former Commissioner also pledged his wholehearted dedication to this role and vowed to serve with integrity, compassion and the best interests of the esteemed institution and alumni at heart.

He pointed out that “the grim economic situation in our country has cast a harsh light on the plight of many students, as they endure financial hardship with their families. It is with a heavy heart that I acknowledge the impact that this has had on some of our students, who were unable to meet the financial obligations required for their education, and as a result, missed crucial exams last month. ”

Badmus noted that the repercussions of this have undoubtedly impacted their academic progress in a negative way.

For a better society