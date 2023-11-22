Fasoranti to Tinubu, Ganduje: Wade into Ondo Constitutional crisis

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Following the intractable political crisis in Ondo state within the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC,) some Elders and Leaders of thoughts had summoned an emergency Meeting at the instance of the Elder Statesman and leader of Pan,-Yoruba group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

At the meeting were traditional, religious and professional leaders, market women, the academia and other notable stakeholders.

The Ondo State Eminent Stakeholders urged President Bola Tinubu to personally intervene and end the constitutional crisis to prevent looming break down of law and order in the sunshine state.

A statement issued after the four-hour extensive deliberations on Tuesday and signed personally by Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the Chairman/Convener of the meeting and Secretary, Rt,Hon. Bakkita Bello, decried the prolonged absence of the Governor, who is also incommunicado due to his unabating health challenges.

Besides, the Ondo State Leaders of Thoughts/Elders faulted the misinformation of the Governor and lack of communication between the Governor and his Deputy which consequently had resulted in the inability of the Deputy Governor to perform Constitutional duties on behalf of the Governor, for the good governance of the State.

They insisted that there should be no impeachment of the Governor or the Deputy Governor by the House of Assembly, saying: “All unelected persons should allow the three arms of government to find lasting solution to the current crisis”.

The elder statesmen said rule of law should be followed by all stakeholders as enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution.

Besides, they called on the State/National Leadership of the Ruling Party, the All Progressives Congress, to provide the required guide to those in Government as well as ensure discipline among their fold.

The meeting also pointed out that the reconciliation efforts initiated by Chief Fasoranti, Oba Olu Falae, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chiefs Femi Aluko, Korede Duyile and Professor Olu Aderounmu, that were started two months ago and been continuously vigorously pursued by Elders/Leaders, Spiritual and Royal Fathers in the State, should be concluded with a view to allowing true rapprochement and enduring good governance thrive in the State.

The group appreciated Pa Fasoranti for his unrelenting selfless efforts in ensuring peace, sustainable democracy, rule of law and development in Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole even in his ripe age.

The elder statesmen sought fervent prayers for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s improved health, noting that his absence in the state had caused a lack of sustained good governance in the state.

