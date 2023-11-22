“Archbishop John Osa-Oni, others, joins His Excellency Kwankwaso in Commissioning Memorial Building in Honour of Bishop Idahosa’s late Mother”

In a poignant and heartfelt ceremony, Princess Christiana Odiri, the revered mother of Bishop Isaac Idahosa, was laid to rest in her hometown after meticulous preparations for her farewell. The venerable figure passed away at the age of 92 following a brief illness, and her life and legacy were honored in a solemn yet uplifting burial ceremony.

Affectionately known as Mama by all who knew her, a massive crowd gathered to bid her farewell. Bishop Isaac Idahosa, her devoted son, families, and chief mourner, paid tribute, acknowledging her as a stalwart pillar not only within their family but within the broader society. He remarked, “Mama’s impact extended far and wide, touching countless lives evident from the multitude gathered here today.”

Hailing from a Royal lineage, Mama embodied the spirit of altruism, offering support and hospitality to individuals regardless of their tribal, cultural, or religious backgrounds. Bishop Isaac Idahosa, the lead pastor In charge of God First Ministry Inc, also the Vice Presidential Aspirant (NNPP) at the last 2023 Elections, emphasized mama absence leaves a void felt by all who knew her, acknowledging the inevitability of her departure and her return to her maker.

The funeral drew notable figures, including His Excellency Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Presidential aspirant (NNPP) in the last election, standing in solidarity with Bishop Idahosa. The President of the Christian Association Of Nigeria, Okpella, Edo State, commissioned a building in loving memory of Mama, highlighting her enduring impact.

Addressing the gathering, Rev Philemon Marcus underscored the commemoration as a tribute to Mama’s life, affirming that death signifies a transition to another realm and acknowledging her fulfillment of purpose.

Archbishop John Osa Oni, the clergy who personally commissioned the house in memory of Mama, reflected on the natural order of life. He emphasized the significance of children fulfilling the responsibility of burying their parents. bishop Isaac Idahosa and his siblings expressed their deep sense of loss while vowing to perpetuate their late mother’s virtues and legacy.

Family, friends, and well-wishers bid a heartfelt adieu to Princess Christiana Odiri, a woman whose life epitomized love, compassion, and selflessness. Her memory will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who were touched by her grace.

Bishop Isaac Idahosa, a well-known preacher and evangelist, is the former vice presidential candidate of NNPP in the last held election. The legacy of Princess Christiana Odiri lives on through the enduring impact she made on the lives of those she touched.

