Re-election: Adamawa NUJ Congratulates Governor-elect, Fintiri

The Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Adamawa State Council on behalf of all Practicing Journalists in the state has extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on his re-election as the democratically Governor-elect of Adamawa State in the just concluded re-run Governorship election conducted.

This is contained in a statement signed by the council’s Chairman and Secretary, Ishaka Donald Dedan, and Fidelis Jockthan, and issued to journalists.

It said “Fintiri’s resounding victory in the polls represents a bold and emphatic testimony to his unprecedented development agenda, particularly in the urban renewal projects, empowerment Programmes, and rural infrastructure among others across the state.

“The people’s power as manifested during the polls remained the most potent force in any democracy and such victory should be viewed as a triumph for the collective progress of the people of Adamawa State.

“Certainly, with these glowing and irrefutable votes of 430,86, the people of the State have sent a strong message that the masses have chosen to continue under his revolutionary programs and policies that have already re-invented history by showcasing Adamawa to the global world,” the statement added.

The NUJ prayed that the new Governor-elect should sustain the tempo by even extending hands of fellowship to the oppositions in consolidating on the gains earlier achieved.

As a political union, we would not hesitate to propagate the ideals of any Government of the day particularly when it encapsulated its principles based on a formidable peaceful coexistence, Human and Capital Development, Education, Health, Agriculture, and a robust economy.

The NUJ equally commended the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for upholding the people’s will, even amidst pressure as demonstrated in the outcome of the April 18th, 2023 Gubernatorial re-run election in the state.