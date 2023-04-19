Leadway Assurance stays strong, contains hackers’ attempt to compromise network

Managers of one of the leading insurance companies in Nigeria, Leadway Assurance company said that it detected a potential threat to its network and promptly deployed mitigation measures.

The company said that its preliminary investigation into this criminal intrusion revealed that the attack was successfully contained.

“We have initiated our business continuity plan to ensure that proprietary information and data are secured. We would like to notify you that our essential operations have been restored and we are working tirelessly to ensure minimal disruptions to our operations”, a statement issued by the company read in part.

“Protecting our customers’ data remains a top priority as we have done in the last 5 decades. We have and will continue to strengthen our network to ensure total protection from external intrusion.

“During this period, all our customers are encouraged to ignore any unsolicited correspondence from any channel different from our officially designated channels of communication.

“In the meantime, while our team is adhering to all regulatory requirements, we will continue to provide updates to all our stakeholders.

Leadway Assurance is one of Nigeria’s foremost insurance service companies with a reputation for service efficiency and customer reliability. The organization is committed to bridging the financial protection gap and increasing insurance penetration in Nigeria.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng