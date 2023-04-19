Gridlock as driver dies in Lagos crash, BRT Bus goes up in flames

An unnamed commercial bus driver has been confirmed dead in an accident involving two yellow-coloured vehicles known as ‘danfo’ and a government-owned BRT bus.

The accident, which occurred around the Ogudu area of Lagos State, grounded vehicular movement and caused snake-like gridlock along the ever-busy axis connecting the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The BRT bus went up in flames, compounding the traffic situation along the axis.

The Spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq in a telephone chat he blamed the accident on over speeding by the buses.

–

“The accident involved a BRT bus and two commercial buses,” he said.

“One of the drivers of the commercial buses died on the spot. There are passengers with minor injuries.

He said though the rain compounded the gridlock on the axis but LASTMA officials have been deployed to the accident scene to manage the traffic.

Other first responders were also seen at the scene.

