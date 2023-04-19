Breaking : Building collapse Abuja Latest News By Peter Last updated Apr 19, 2023 28 Share FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja There has been a building collapse at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2. Four persons have been rescued alive, one found fatally injured and search is still ongoing for a possible two. The rescue mission is in collaboration with FEMA, NEMA, FED FIRE, NIGERIA POLICE, NSCDC and some volunteers Details shortly… For a better society —————————————————————– Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe. Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline Twitter– @championnewsng Continue Reading Breaking : Building collapse Abujabuilding collapseChampion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsLatest NewsNigeria champion newspapers 28 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppTelegram
