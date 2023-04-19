Breaking : Building collapse Abuja

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

There has been a building collapse at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2.

Four persons have been rescued alive, one found fatally injured and search is still ongoing for a possible two.

The rescue mission is in collaboration with FEMA, NEMA, FED FIRE, NIGERIA POLICE, NSCDC and some volunteers

Details shortly…

