Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Breaking : Building collapse Abuja

Latest News
By Peter
28
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

There has been a building collapse at Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2.

 

Four persons have been rescued alive, one found fatally injured and search is still ongoing for a possible two.

 

The rescue mission is in collaboration with FEMA, NEMA, FED FIRE, NIGERIA POLICE, NSCDC and some volunteers

 

Details shortly…

 

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng

Continue Reading
Peter 9188 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Gridlock as driver dies in Lagos crash, BRT Bus goes up in…

Adamawa guber poll drama: With 430,861 votes, PDP’s…

Address infrastructure deficits, revamp nation’s economy,…

FG evacuates 107 stranded Nigerian migrants from Libya

1 of 1,517