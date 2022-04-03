IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has urged Nigerian Muslims to rededicate their lives towards love for others, show stronger commitment and obedience to God’s injunctions at this period of the Islamic holy month.

The Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community also called for prayers for the leadership of the House led by the Speakee and the Acting Clerk, the Management and staff of the House further enjoined all Muslims to be more prayerful unto Allah especially in this holy month of Ramadan to help our nation, the world in general and guide our leaders most particular the Governor of the State, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Council urged Muslims in the State and the country at large to extend acts of charity to the less privileged within their neighbourhoods before, during and after the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaker Obasa gave the counsel on in a statement by his media office to congratulate Muslim faithful for being alive to witness this year’s Ramadan.

The 30-day fasting period, the Speaker noted, should be seen as a greater opportunity for Allah’s blessings “as we carry out all that He has commanded us to do.”

He also urged Muslims in the country to use the period to pray for a better Nigeria characterised by peace.

“I congratulate us all, the Muslim Ummah, for having this opportunity, a special grace from God to take part in this year’s Ramadan.

“As devout Muslims, we have to be conscious of the fact that this is a period of sober reflection, holiness and deep supplications to Almighty Allah, the One who was, who is and who will forever be.

“Let’s not forget to show love more at this time and at all times in our journey of life. It is the will of God that we do so,” Obasa stated.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, Information and Publicity Committee, Lagos State House of Assembly Muslim Community, Alhaji Ahmed Oyasipe said the Council of Imams in the Assembly stated that the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan should be reflected among the Muslim faithful especially the rich who almighty Allah has blessed to remember the less privileged for Allah’s blessings.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Muslims observing the fast are encouraged to read the holy Qur’an and also observe Taraawih prayers after breaking the fast.

The month of Ramadan is a month in which Muslims globally engage in fasting for 29 or 30 days by abstaining from eating and drinking during the daytime (till sunset). “It (We) should be reminded that abstaining from vices should be paramount as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW)”.

The Council reminded the Muslims of one of the special devotional activities in the month of Ramadan which is the Tafsir (to enlighten humanity, particularly Muslims on the treasures and blessings of the Qur’anic messages.)

The Council however urged Muslims and non – Muslims to be vigilant and take extra security and safety measures to protect themselves, loved ones and the neighbours.