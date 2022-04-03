Champion Newspapers Limited
EFCC arrests Cubana Chief Priest

By Peter
According to officials familiar with the situation, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest on charges of money laundering and tax fraud. Pascal Okechukwu, his real name, was arrested at the Lagos airport on Thursday, but anti-graft officials kept quiet about it due to pressure from his friends and family, who warned that the incident could complicate conditions for others suspected of being involved in the alleged racket.

Reports has it  that Mr Okechukwu’s detention has made it impossible for him to respond to birthday greetings from his over four million Instagram followers. This is because only his wife is allowed to see him in custody.

An anonymous source claimed that “the matter is still under investigation.” The Cubana Chief Priest has received national acclaim as an advocate for a number of national businesses, including Bullet.

His arrest came just weeks after another socialite, Obi Cubana, was apprehended by the anti-narcotics agency NDLEA. Our correspondent has reached out to the EFCC for comment but has received no response yet.

 

