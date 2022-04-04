Ramadan: Gbajabiamila, oyetola, others felicitate with Muslims

. Intensify prayers for nation’s security, devt., Oyetola urges Muslims

.As FRSC advises Muslims to take adequate rest after early mornig food to stem crashes

BLESSING AKOROWOSI, Osogbo, and JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has felicitated Nigerian Muslims on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan fasting.

The speaker, who noted that the holy month of Ramadan comes with a lot of blessings, urged the Muslims to use the period and pray for peace and unity in the country.

Speaker Gbajabiamila said Ramadan fasting also entails a lot of sacrifices, including total abstinence from food and other indulgences.

The speaker, according to a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Lanre Lasisi, called on Muslims to observe the Ramadan fasting in accordance with Islamic injunctions.

He wished Muslims a successful month of Ramadan even as he enjoined the citizens to unite against the insecurity and other challenges in the country.

Also, Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has felicitated Muslims in the State and around the world on the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan.

Oyetola noted that fasting in the month of Ramadan is one of the five pillars of Islam which provides a unique opportunity for Muslims to strengthen their faith in Allah and spread kindness in the land.

On his official Facebook page on Saturday, the governor urged Muslims to intensify prayers for security, peace and progress of the nation.

He said, “let’s be reminded that the essence of fasting in the month of Ramadan, as Allah noted in Qur’an 2 vs 183, is for us to attain taqwa (piety). We should, therefore, endeavour to make the most of this month by strengthening our commitment to the service of our creator, Allah and humanity.

“As we embark on this spiritual exercise, I urge all of us to be our brothers’ keeper. Let those who Allah has endowed with more resources remember those in need.

“We should all endeavour to increase our acts of kindness and generosity by showing love and extending hands of support to the poor and the needy, as it was the usual practice of our beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Furthermore, let’s take advantage of the month of Ramadan to intensify prayers for the security, peace, progress and development of our dear State and country.

“I pray to Allah to answer our prayers and accept all our acts of worship in this blessed month and reward us all abundantly. Ramadan Kareem!”, Oyetola concluded.

Also, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun has advised Muslim faithful who take early morning food to endeavour to sleep well before embarking on any long journeys.

This is in order to stem road crashes during the Ramadan.

The Sagamu Unit Commander of FRSC, Mr Taofiq Iyanda, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sagamu, Ogun.

He said that the advice became necessary for all Muslims faithful in order to avoid sleeping while driving.

“Sleeping unconsciously while driving on the highways could lead to road crashes, thus resulting to loss of lives and sometimes confined injured persons’ to wheel chair.” he said.

Iyanda felicitated all Muslim faithful for seeing another new Ramadan and urged them to exercise patience and tolerance on the roads to prevent avoidable crashes during this period.

The unit commander enjoined them to plan their journeys in order not to be in a hurry to go home to break their fastings.

He further implored them to put their vehicles in good condition before putting them on the roads.

Iyanda urged them to adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations and desist from excessive speeding to avoid mishaps.