Sit-at-home: Soludo declares Monday day of prayer for peace in Igbo land

.Anambra Leads S’East to sustainable solution

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has declated Monday, April 4th, 2022 as a Day of Prayer for Peace for Alaigbo.

Making the declaration over the weekend, the governor implored Anambra people and all religious congregations to join in this important day of Prayer, which will take place within the premises of the Cathedrals, Churches and prayer houses across Igbo nation by 11:00am.

Soludo also enjoined the faithful wherever they maybe across Nigeria, or abroad to pause and join in fellowship as God’s face is sought.

He said, “It is the expectation of the Joint Body that the conclusion of the prayer session shall mark the end of Sit-At-Home in Anambra State in particular and the Southeast region in general.

“The move became necessary to seek spiritual solution to the challenges currently affecting economic activities.

“It is clear to all that the order was ill advised and counter productive and not the solution to the release of the Leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, adding that effort was being made to ensure speedy resolution of his detention.

“We call on all criminal elements masquerading as working under the instruction of IPOB or ESN to cease and desist from further acts of violence and criminality or face the implacable force of law and order.

“We call on all who may have taken up arms in the belief that their grievances could be achieved only through armed struggle to lay down their arms. The government and good people of Anambra hereby offer the olive branch for you all to return. The Anambra State government hereby undertakes to train, rehabilitate and empower you to contribute to our homeland development. The centres where our youths can register for help will be announced shortly.

“We call on all injured, aggrieved and victims of the insecurity in Alaigbo over the past 3 years to step forward and cooperate with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission that will be inaugurated by the Anambra State Government next week to conduct an inquiry into the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, documentation and examination of the circumstances surrounding the killings in the south east, and recommendations on the road to sustainable solutions.”

Speaking during a stakeholders peace meeting with Security Chiefs, Traditional Rulers and Religious Leaders, at Prof. Dora Akuyilli Women Development Centre Awka, Soludo observed that Sit-At-Home exercise has done incalculable damage to the economy of Anambra State and indeed the Southeast.

He stressed that the most productive day of the week is being lost as intra-, inter-state and even international business activity are severely constrained, and slowly forcing the diversion of economic activity to other commercial centres outside Alaigbo.

The Governor reiterated that IPOB has cancelled Monday sit- at-home order, saying that anybody or group enforcing the relaxed order is neither from IPOB nor from IPOB volunteer group.

He called for constructive and continuous dialogue by all parties as a more sustainable solution to overcoming the challenge and win the hearts and minds of the people.

However, Like the Great Zik of Africa, the Chukwuma Soludo led Anambra State government is showing the light and the way. On April 2, 2022 it organised a Peace Building and Security Dialogue geared towards ending the 14-month Monday Sit-At-Home which has devastated the economy of the South East. The event which held at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre was well attended by the traditional and religious leaders, town union presidents, youths, trade associations and Anambra State government officials and representatives, along with other stakeholders. Indeed, there were more people standing than those sitting, a clear evidence that the people want a quick return to normalcy.

Besides the well-thought out communique read by the Obi of Onitsha and comments by critical stakeholders, the Anambra State government rolled out pathways to the resolution of the imbroglio. First, is the willingness and preparedness of the government to train, rehabilitate and empower the unknown gunmen to enable them meaningfully contribute to the development of the state. Second, is the institution of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission to look into the remote and immediate causes of the impasse. Monday, 4th April 2022 has been declared a day for prayers for peace in the state which will mark the end of the Monday Sit-At-Home.

In his speech, the Anambra State Governor once again, went through the ravages the Monday Sit-At-Home has brought on the socio-economic well-being of households, businesses and governments in the zones. He warned that those who continue to kill or maim people and destroy properties after 4th April and under whatever cover will be regarded as criminals and will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Many observers are optimistic that the other South East governments should be encouraged to join the Anambra example and collaboratively take the zone back to sustainable development. The weeks ahead will be challenging but with all hands on the plough, we will certainly pull the chestnut out of the fire.