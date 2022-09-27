PWDs lament deprival of political positions, job opportunities in Osun

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

Persons with Disabilities in Osun have expressed grievances over their non-inclusiveness in governance and deprival of job placement despite competence.

This is as the Joint Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Osun State Chapter called for the urgent passage and enactment of the disability bill in the state.

Speaking during a press conference in Osogbo, the Chairman of the association, Oluwafemi Steven urged the state government to urgently look into the matter to ease the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in the state.

Steven stressed that the quick passage of the disability bill by the state parliament and assent by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will make life better for the PWDs who have greatly suffered neglect in the state.

He said, “the barrier in politics should be removed. Recently, one of us who has been well groomed for local government chairman was told to step aside due to his disability. What is enjoyed by abled bodies should also be enjoyed by us.

“We have brains despite the physical disability. We shouldn’t be rendered useless. PWDs need freedom, true inclusion as we are part of the society.

Corroborating his plea, the Executive Director of a non-governmental organisation, Festus Fajemilo Foundation (FFI), Afolabi Fajemilo said the passage of the disability bill has long been overdue in Osun as over 12 states have passed it to law already.

According to Fajemilo, PWDs find it difficult to access public facilities including hospitals, banks, shopping malls due to its building construction, also lack learning aids in schools.

He added that if passed and implemented, the disability act will address the multi-dimensional discrimination that PWDs encounter, improve the rights, privileges and access of PWDs to services as well as provide comprehensive legal protection and security for PWDs in the state.

Other NGOs present; Society for Life Changers and Good Parental Care (SoLife) and Community Advancement Initiative for Self Reliance (CAI4SR) advocated that it is made an executive bill for fast passage and implementation.