Revisiting Atiku’s agenda on resetting Nigeria’s economy

As campaigns for the 2023 general elections kick off, leading political actors, particularly the presidential candidates of major political parties are expected to crisscross the nation with promises of how Nigeria can be fixed if given the opportunity to lead. OBIORA IFOH takes a look at the assurances by the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on how he will reset the wobbling economy.

Incidentally, the former vice President had a few weeks earlier rolled out his 5-point agenda which he hopes to deploy in arresting the economic downturn being witnessed in Nigeria and also to restore Nigeria’s fractured unity.

Atiku promised to establish strong partnership in investing in infrastructure, in creating jobs and improving income in the fight against poverty.

He promised to do things differently if he is elected the President of Nigeria, by supporting the private sector to drive growth.

Having identified the key indices inhibiting economic and socio-political growth of the nation, Atiku mentioned the importance of a warm handshake with the private sector as a strong productive and pro-growth private sector is needed to create wealth, generate employment opportunities and help to fight poverty.

He stated that the evidence, however, is overwhelming that the country’s under-performance is largely attributable to leadership failures in the management of the state.

He also enumerated clearly that more Nigerians are poorer and more miserable today than in 2015, with high capital flight which he summarized by saying that Nigeria is being dressed in borrowed robes.Atiku stated that these economic challenges have persisted “because the APC-led government indulges in a policy of blaming the opposition and external factors for Nigeria’s economic woes; hence an unprepared leadership fails to anticipate impending crisis and is always slow to react.”

He emphasized that private sector leadership in driving growth is the first of the three key principles of his economic growth and development agenda for Nigeria.

Atiku warned Nigerians not to allow political slogans to take the place of development plan; “hence political propaganda on facebook, tweeter and Instagram is never a substitute for proper socio-economic and political agenda.”

He made the pledge recently at the Private sector economic forum on the 2023 presidential election, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also urged stakeholders to contribute in setting a new economic order that can take the Nigerian economy from the doldrums.

Former vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Atiku Abubakar has promised to lead Nigeria out of darkness by stimulating growth that will create jobs and wage war against hunger if elected into power.

The policy document released ahead of the 2023 general election also envisioned tackling the current lingering insecurity to guarantee the safety and security of lives and property and to provide qualitative education amongst others. The policy document itemised Atiku’s plans to restore Nigeria back to the nation’s economy to the pre- 2015 level, where country was the strongest economy in Africa, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $546.7billion, as against the current GDP of $440billion. Atiku who urged citizens to hold him accountable if he fails to deliver on his social contract with Nigerians believes that despite Nigeria’s vast resources, the country has remained one of the poorest and unequal countries. According to him, “Our economy is fragile, and vulnerable, job losses, eroding incomes and lack of citizens’ access to basic amenities have pushed more than 90million people below the poverty line.” The policy document tagged, ‘My Covenant with Nigerians,’ is an updated version of the 2019 document which could not be implemented for the benefit of Nigerians.

On the economy, Atiku said his agenda was guided by three basic principles – re-affirming the criticality of private-sector leadership and greater sector participation in development; while also repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility. The presidential aspirant proposes to break government monopoly in all infrastructure sectors, including refineries, rail transportation and power transmission. To avert persistent price distortions, according to the policy document, the current interventionist exchange rate management policy would be eliminated. Atiku also promised to rely more on optimising the fiscal space to generate more revenues for development. He projected a fiscal regime that is stable and predictable and can clearly bridge the gap between the national revenue yield and national expenditure. He highlighted some of the fiscal strategies his administration will employ to include domestic reforms to improve internally generated revenue (IGR), promoting export growth to improve foreign exchange earnings, blocking leakages and financing projects through strategic partnerships with the private sector.

Over seven years in the saddle, President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration has worsened the economic trajectory of the nation.

The peaceful handover of power from former President Goodluck Jonathan to Buhari in 2015, brought back investor confidence that was lost before the election due to apprehension. In response, Nigerian stocks gained most in the world, with the yield on a $500 million Eurobond offered by the country falling to the lowest level since December 2014 due to a growing confidence. A falling yield on a bond means that investor confidence in an economy is rising.

On April 1, 2015, the stock market all share index rose by 8.4 per cent and the naira firmed at N217/$ in the parallel market, gaining 0.46 per cent. The nation’s currency remained stable at N197/$ at the interbank market.

However, soon after Buhari was sworn in, his boom turned to bust as all the market indices began to tumble. By August 2015, the stock market had lost N2.5 trillion due to what the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, described as “lack of policy clarity and economic direction.” This development led to Investors becoming jittery.In 2016, Nigeria fell into recession, its worst in 33 years. The gross domestic product recorded a contraction of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, with the cumulative GDP for the first nine months of 2020 standing at -2.48 per cent. In 2020, the administration recorded another recession, this time, due to COVID-19 which hit many countries. As at the fourth quarter of 2021, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS disclosed that the joblessness rate in the economy had risen to 33.3 per cent, making it one of the worst in the world and signifying a 437 per cent increase over the seven-year period.