Revisiting Atiku’s agenda on resetting Nigeria’s economy

As campaigns for the 2023 general elections kick off, leading political actors, particularly the presidential candidates of major political parties are expected to crisscross the nation with promises of how Nigeria can be fixed if given the opportunity to lead. OBIORA IFOH takes a look at the assurances by the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on how he will reset the wobbling economy. 
Former vice President of Nigeria and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections, Atiku Abubakar has promised to lead Nigeria out of darkness by stimulating growth that will create jobs and wage war against hunger if elected into power.
He made the pledge recently at the Private sector economic forum on the 2023 presidential election, organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also urged stakeholders to contribute in setting a new economic order that can take the Nigerian economy from the doldrums.
Atiku warned Nigerians not to allow political slogans to take the place of development plan; “hence political propaganda on facebook, tweeter and Instagram is never a substitute for proper socio-economic and political agenda.”
He emphasized that private sector leadership in driving growth is the first of the three key principles of his economic growth and development agenda for Nigeria.
He also enumerated clearly that more Nigerians are poorer and more miserable today than in 2015, with high capital flight which he summarized by saying that Nigeria is being dressed in borrowed robes.Atiku stated that these economic challenges have persisted “because the APC-led government indulges in a policy of blaming the opposition and external factors for Nigeria’s economic woes; hence an unprepared leadership fails to anticipate impending crisis and is always slow to react.”

He stated that the evidence, however, is overwhelming that the country’s under-performance is largely attributable to leadership failures in the management of the state.

Having identified the key indices inhibiting economic and socio-political growth of the nation, Atiku mentioned the importance of a warm handshake with the private sector as a strong productive and pro-growth private sector is needed to create wealth, generate employment opportunities and help to fight poverty.

He promised to do things differently if he is elected the President of Nigeria, by supporting the private sector to drive growth.

Atiku promised to establish strong partnership in investing in infrastructure, in creating jobs and improving income in the fight against poverty.

Incidentally, the former vice President had a few weeks earlier rolled out his 5-point agenda which he hopes to deploy in arresting the economic downturn being witnessed in Nigeria and also to restore Nigeria’s fractured unity.

The policy document released ahead of the 2023 general election also envisioned tackling the current lingering insecurity to guarantee the safety and security of lives and property and to provide qualitative education amongst others.

The policy document itemised Atiku’s plans to restore Nigeria back to the nation’s economy to the pre- 2015 level, where country was the strongest economy in Africa, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $546.7billion, as against the current GDP of $440billion.

Atiku who urged citizens to hold him accountable if he fails to deliver on his social contract with Nigerians believes that despite Nigeria’s vast resources, the country has remained one of the poorest and unequal countries.

According to him, “Our economy is fragile, and vulnerable, job losses, eroding incomes and lack of citizens’ access to basic amenities have pushed more than 90million people below the poverty line.”

The policy document tagged, ‘My Covenant with Nigerians,’ is an updated version of the 2019 document which could not be implemented for the benefit of Nigerians.

On the economy, Atiku said his agenda was guided by three basic principles – re-affirming the criticality of private-sector leadership and greater sector participation in development; while also repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility.

The presidential aspirant proposes to break government monopoly in all infrastructure sectors, including refineries, rail transportation and power transmission.

To avert persistent price distortions, according to the policy document, the current interventionist exchange rate management policy would be eliminated.

Atiku also promised to rely more on optimising the fiscal space to generate more revenues for development. He projected a fiscal regime that is stable and predictable and can clearly bridge the gap between the national revenue yield and national expenditure.

He highlighted some of the fiscal strategies his administration will employ to include domestic reforms to improve internally generated revenue (IGR), promoting export growth to improve foreign exchange earnings, blocking leakages and financing projects through strategic partnerships with the private sector.

Over seven years in the saddle, President Muhammadu Buhari led APC administration has worsened the economic trajectory of the nation.
The peaceful handover of power from former President Goodluck Jonathan to Buhari in 2015, brought back investor confidence that was lost before the election due to apprehension. In response, Nigerian stocks gained most in the world, with the yield on a $500 million Eurobond offered by the country falling to the lowest level since December 2014 due to a growing confidence. A falling yield on a bond means that investor confidence in an economy is rising.
On April 1, 2015, the stock market all share index rose by 8.4 per cent and the naira firmed at N217/$ in the parallel market, gaining 0.46 per cent. The nation’s currency remained stable at N197/$ at the interbank market.
However, soon after Buhari was sworn in, his boom turned to bust as all the market indices began to tumble. By August 2015, the stock market had lost N2.5 trillion due to what the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, described as “lack of policy clarity and economic direction.” This development led to Investors becoming jittery.In 2016, Nigeria fell into recession, its worst in 33 years. The gross domestic product recorded a contraction of 3.62 per cent in the third quarter of 2020, with the cumulative GDP for the first nine months of 2020 standing at -2.48 per cent.

In 2020, the administration recorded another recession, this time, due to COVID-19 which hit many countries.

As at the fourth quarter of 2021, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS disclosed that the joblessness rate in the economy had risen to 33.3 per cent, making it one of the worst in the world and signifying a 437 per cent increase over the seven-year period.

The exchange rate management system is, perhaps, the area that has attracted most criticism to Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN as at May 26, 2022, Naira-to-dollar exchange rate was N415.72 at the Importers and Exporters Window and nearly N700 at the parallel market.
Similarly, as at 2015 when Buhari came to power, petrol subsidy had been pruned to N100 billion. In the 2022 budget, Buhari proposed N4 trillion to the National Assembly in a subsidy regime that has been described as fraudulent and opaque. Oil theft has also worsened as the country loses N30 to N60 trillion annually, according to a 2022 research supported by Shell.
It is needless stating that the economy has gone comatose and that the economy is badly run under the present administration hence there is urgent need for it to be revamped.
A professor of Energy Economics at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Uche Nwogwugwu, condemned the N4tn petrol subsidy, saying that it was a tax on consumption.He said the amount was enough to subsidise the cost of local refining, noting that channelling Nigeria’s scarce resources to subsidy when issues of funding education, infrastructure and security were on the front burner was a waste of money.

Nigerian government has however continued to defend the economy insisting that Nigeria has fared better under the Buhari presidency.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, described any insinuation the administration had made the situation worse than it met it as pure fantasy, stating that the country now fares better than it was in 2015.
According to Shehu, “the unprecedented and vast infrastructure development, driven by our administration, has set the country on course for sustainable – and crucially, equitable economic growth – while our policies for boosting domestic production of food and energy will be key to us navigating the global cost of living crisis.“With global supply chains disrupted by the Covid-19 lockdown and the Russia Ukraine war, skyrocketing freight rates and extreme weather events causing inflation to surge all over the world, leaders are getting the beating and we expect that ours will not also be spared.”

But commentators have argued that with the Atiku’s economic blueprint, there is a possibility that the Nigeria could witness a major turnaround.
A development economist, Aliyu Iliyas, decried the poor state of the country, urging the Federal Government to eliminate fuel subsidy. This echoes the Atiku’s position as he has pledged to totally privatise the sector with full deregulation.
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, recently expressed interest about how Atiku Abubakar, planned to address the country’s seemingly overwhelming security, economic, and development challenges if elected into office next year.
Laing, after a meeting with Atiku at his residence in Abuja, the nation’s capital, took to her Twitter account and wrote, “Good to meet the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar @atiku today. Interesting to hear his ideas on the economic, security and development priorities for #Nigeria ahead of #2023elections.”
PDP New Generation, a youth group in a statement by its spokesperson, Lady Gracetiti Fredson, noted that economic prosperity is the thread on which the other critical elements of the Atiku 5 point agenda are hinged upon.”
Fredson stated that Atiku will make poverty reduction the centrepiece of his economic development agenda while ensuring that the number of jobs created, and the people lifted out of poverty shall measure his administration’s economic performance.”
Fredson added that in order to achieve his objectives, Atiku will undertake fiscal restructuring to improve liquidity and the management of Nigeria’s fiscal resources, be strategic and circumspect on the issue of debt accumulation and undertake far-reaching institutional reforms to engender efficiency and reduce administrative costs.

Another pundit, Khalid Yusuf Tebo, insists that Atiku understands Nigeria’s economy and has the capacity to move it out of the doldrums.

According to him, “Urgently, Nigeria is in dire need of a seriously president who will fix the country. Economic problems are many and, of course, the policies are ineffective. So, every problem arises due to bad economic policies. And, economic growth is unattainable without productive economic actors. Hence, Nigeria needs a vibrant leader with knowledge of how the economy works as well as how pragmatic policies are being formulated and implemented.

“Nevertheless, there is no better candidate that has unmatched qualities so far with the knowledge of how Nigeria’s economy works other than Atiku Abubakar. As an astute businessman in Nigeria and abroad, Atiku’s understanding of Nigeria’s economy defines his competency to lead the country in 2023, a country that regularly falls into recession.

“Interestingly, since Atiku started contesting, he never missed to present a blueprint on economy and governance. This is what I admire in him as an economist. His interest to lead Nigeria is meaningful. He is not like Muhammadu Buhari who contested many times and failed without a manifesto. Nigeria would have been better if the incumbent president presented his blueprint on economy and governance, like Atiku used to.”

It is now up to the electorates to chose their leaders but the intention must be on the person who will drive the system and reset the economy for the benefit of Nigerians.

