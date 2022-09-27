Revisiting Atiku’s agenda on resetting Nigeria’s economy

The media gateway to the East.
For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com
He stated that the evidence, however, is overwhelming that the country’s under-performance is largely attributable to leadership failures in the management of the state.
Having identified the key indices inhibiting economic and socio-political growth of the nation, Atiku mentioned the importance of a warm handshake with the private sector as a strong productive and pro-growth private sector is needed to create wealth, generate employment opportunities and help to fight poverty.
He promised to do things differently if he is elected the President of Nigeria, by supporting the private sector to drive growth.
Atiku promised to establish strong partnership in investing in infrastructure, in creating jobs and improving income in the fight against poverty.
The policy document released ahead of the 2023 general election also envisioned tackling the current lingering insecurity to guarantee the safety and security of lives and property and to provide qualitative education amongst others.
The policy document itemised Atiku’s plans to restore Nigeria back to the nation’s economy to the pre- 2015 level, where country was the strongest economy in Africa, with a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $546.7billion, as against the current GDP of $440billion.
Atiku who urged citizens to hold him accountable if he fails to deliver on his social contract with Nigerians believes that despite Nigeria’s vast resources, the country has remained one of the poorest and unequal countries.
According to him, “Our economy is fragile, and vulnerable, job losses, eroding incomes and lack of citizens’ access to basic amenities have pushed more than 90million people below the poverty line.”
The policy document tagged, ‘My Covenant with Nigerians,’ is an updated version of the 2019 document which could not be implemented for the benefit of Nigerians.
On the economy, Atiku said his agenda was guided by three basic principles – re-affirming the criticality of private-sector leadership and greater sector participation in development; while also repositioning the public sector to focus on its core responsibility.
The presidential aspirant proposes to break government monopoly in all infrastructure sectors, including refineries, rail transportation and power transmission.
To avert persistent price distortions, according to the policy document, the current interventionist exchange rate management policy would be eliminated.
Atiku also promised to rely more on optimising the fiscal space to generate more revenues for development. He projected a fiscal regime that is stable and predictable and can clearly bridge the gap between the national revenue yield and national expenditure.
He highlighted some of the fiscal strategies his administration will employ to include domestic reforms to improve internally generated revenue (IGR), promoting export growth to improve foreign exchange earnings, blocking leakages and financing projects through strategic partnerships with the private sector.
In 2020, the administration recorded another recession, this time, due to COVID-19 which hit many countries.
As at the fourth quarter of 2021, the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics, NBS disclosed that the joblessness rate in the economy had risen to 33.3 per cent, making it one of the worst in the world and signifying a 437 per cent increase over the seven-year period.
Another pundit, Khalid Yusuf Tebo, insists that Atiku understands Nigeria’s economy and has the capacity to move it out of the doldrums.
According to him, “Urgently, Nigeria is in dire need of a seriously president who will fix the country. Economic problems are many and, of course, the policies are ineffective. So, every problem arises due to bad economic policies. And, economic growth is unattainable without productive economic actors. Hence, Nigeria needs a vibrant leader with knowledge of how the economy works as well as how pragmatic policies are being formulated and implemented.
“Nevertheless, there is no better candidate that has unmatched qualities so far with the knowledge of how Nigeria’s economy works other than Atiku Abubakar. As an astute businessman in Nigeria and abroad, Atiku’s understanding of Nigeria’s economy defines his competency to lead the country in 2023, a country that regularly falls into recession.
“Interestingly, since Atiku started contesting, he never missed to present a blueprint on economy and governance. This is what I admire in him as an economist. His interest to lead Nigeria is meaningful. He is not like Muhammadu Buhari who contested many times and failed without a manifesto. Nigeria would have been better if the incumbent president presented his blueprint on economy and governance, like Atiku used to.”
It is now up to the electorates to chose their leaders but the intention must be on the person who will drive the system and reset the economy for the benefit of Nigerians.
