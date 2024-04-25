Prophet Isa El-Buba backs EFCC anti-corruption drive

…says those defending Yahaya Bello are enemies of Nigeria

Daniel Dauda, Jos

The founder of EBOMI ministry and convener of the Better and Brighter Nigeria Movement (BBNM), Prophet Isa El-buba has commended anti-graph agency, Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) doggedness and resilience towards fight against corruption in the country.

The clergyman who spoke to newsmen in Jos Thursday, on the state of the Nation, said those who bent on sabotaging the efforts of EFCC and defending former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello are enemies of Nigeria.

While commending President Bola Ahmed Tinubu leader prowess, El-Buba urged him not to interfere in the efforts of the EFCC Chairman, Olanipekum Olukayode of going after those who have drained the nation’s resources to themselves.

He called on citizens of the country to continually rally behind the Chairman of the anti corruption agency for expanding the scope of the corruption fight to other areas that have direct impact on citizens especially at the local government level as well as contract execution across the country.

“I am calling on the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi to rise up and address the issue of rampant court order by the judiciary. The way is going, the highest bidder can get anything and that is not secured!

“If there is anything in a nation that gives confidence and secured to it’s citizens is the judiciary. If anybody will run to the judiciary and asked for a Court order that he should not be invited or questioned is actually unbelievable.

“The way the judiciary is backing up robbers and giving them protection. The Chief Justice of Nigeria and the Anthony General of the federation needs to do something urgently for generations to come.

“This is the first time I’m hearing an appointee of the government saying if this thing is not done right he will resign which is usually not the case.

“The Judiciary must do something, there should be a system where people are penalized, when judges err, the system should be able to penalize them or pick up the judges! I have spoken in the past when DSS where invading into the privacy of the judges by saying we should be able to respect the privacy of the Judiciary, let’s respect them as the protectors of our law.

“But with the recent development in the system, we need to begin to clamp down on some of the Judiciary,” he narrated.

Speaking on the current nation’s economy, El-Buba acknowledged that the Dollar is coming down as result of synergy between the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), minister of finance and EFCC.

He blamed those individuals who afflicting pains on ordinary citizens despite crash on Dollar, calling on the government to intensify price control of food items.

The clergyman equally charged citizens of the country to embrace farming to enable the country get out of food insecurity and the hunger ravaging especially the common man across the country.