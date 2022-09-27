The Rose of Sharon Foundation’s Youth Empowerment Program: Stakeholders Urge Youths to Upskill to Stay Competitive in the Evolving World of Work.

The Rose of Sharon Foundation (RoSF) hosted the 9th edition of its Youth Empowerment Program (YEP) on 24th September 2022 at a hybrid session themed, “The New Lens: Building Sustainable Solutions for Youth Employment,” in Surulere, Lagos.

The event, hosted by the Founder of The Rose of Sharon Foundation, Apostle Folorunso Alakija, and anchored by Dr Ndudi Bowei, Country Manager of the Rose of Sharon Foundation, was the second edition for the year. The gathering, which included stakeholders from the private sector, urged the youths to continue to innovate, upskill and expand their mindset to sustain relevance and make themselves more competitive in a globally changing work environment.

In his speech, the Director, Rose of Sharon Foundation, Mr Folarin Alakija, urged the youths to prioritise improving their skill set as it remains a significant prerequisite for growth and opportunities in today’s world. While advising the youths to dedicate themselves to whatever they do, Alakija emphasised the importance of building networks, stating that doing so has far-reaching benefits that will enhance their net worth.

Speaking on the theme, Dr Ndudi Bowei stated that the program was organised to underscore the significant role that capacity building plays in addressing the high unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Founder, MD/CEO of No Leftovers Nigeria Ltd. Mrs Ayodeji Megbope emphasised the need for young people to work on building or creating a personal and sustainable brand as they strive to remain relevant amidst changing times and seasons. Narrating how she started her business with a paltry sum of N1, 000 and grew it despite the challenges she encountered, Megbope stated that the bold step she took way back has paid off in projecting her brand and business.

Also present to share his wealth of experience was Mr Enoch Oyeduntan, a developmental communications and health behaviour change advocate. He said it has become imperative for youth to upskill and re-skill if they want to compete in a globally changing world. Oyeduntan, who narrated his grass-to-grace story, revealed that achieving success in life requires acquiring knowledge and skills beyond one’s familiar terrain.

On her part, the Founder of Epic Joy Consulting Limited, Mrs Joy Owo, said having the right mindset was critical to fulfilling one’s dream in life. She urged the youth not to despise little beginnings but always consider the big picture.

“Everything starts with the mind; there is no limitation except in your mind. So even though you are starting small, do not give up. Instead, keep the dream alive, and it will come to pass”, Owo said.