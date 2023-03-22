Protesters storm national assembly, calls for annulment of presidential election

Some protesters have stormed the national assembly in Abuja over the just concluded presidential election in Nigeria.

The protesters carried placards with the inscriptions such as ‘Save our Democracy’, “INEC + Corruption, Politicians are killing our Democracy,” and “INEC killing the Nigerian Democracy.”

Newsmen reports that some of the women were crying and laying curses.

This is coming less than 24 hours after a protest erupted at the Unity Fountain on Tuesday in Abuja.

