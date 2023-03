Chief Whip of the Senate ,Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (M) addressing the National Assembly Journalists on their resumption over the zoning of the President of the Senate to South East in Abuja yesterday… PHOTO: FRANCIS OJO.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng