Primate Elijah Ayodele A Politician In Cassock

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has been warned to desist from his political prophecies of doom for governments in power and the down fall of politicians in the country.

Chief Oliver Okpala, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Enlightenment to APC National Chairman stated this while reacting to Primate Ayodele who had few days ago prophesied that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje’s time was up and that he would soon be replaced.

He further stated ”he will not be appreciated, there will be problems between him and other party members. He should watch his back, they want to stab him. Somebody is about to replace him let them be careful so that there won’t be any crisis or unexpected gunshot inside the secretariat.

The constantly prophesying of doom and disaster by Primate Ayodele are to say the least ungodly, against the doctrines of christianity and acceptable tenets of humanity.

Primate Ayodele in the statement spoke through his media aide Oluwatosin Osho Ayodele.

Since Primate Ayodele has not denied this politically motivated prophecy, the conclusion then is that he authorised it.

One wonders how a man of God can be prophesying catastrophic events always and warning of gunshots.

Men of God, both in the bible and even the holy Koran are known to always preach peace, unity, love and happiness.

Even when such negative things are revealed to them about their nation or individuals, they pray fervently against such occurrence and anything to the contrary is deviance and ungodly.

Through this and similar prophecies, Primate Ayodele tend to make people believe that he is a politician in cassock.

From the presentation and analysis of the prophecy in question, it is clear that it is a personal, politically motivated opinion by a man of god.

It is condemnable for ministers of gospel to increasingly be tarnishing the glorious image of christianity in our country.

Our Muslim brothers hardly descend to this banal religious denigration and manipulation.

If his prophecies in the past have failed to come true, he should look back and return to the divine path of religious rectitude.

God warned in Jeremiah 23:16 “thus saith the Lord of hosts, hearken not unto the words of the prophets that prophesy unto you. They lead you unto vanity. They speak a vision of their own heart and not out of the mouth of the Lord’.

Dr. Ganduje knows too well that no religion preaches or authors confusion. He remains focused working closely with our amiable leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The National Chairman, irrespective of prophecies of doom and catastrophe will never succumb to politics of bad blood for he is widely known as a man who has love for his people and the nation.

Let our prophets preach and work for the unity and stability of our beloved country for the holy bible warns against false prophecies or prophets speaking out of their own minds under the guise of prophesying.