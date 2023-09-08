President Tinubu to lift out more Nigerians out of poverty, Humanitarian Minister

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has called Nigerians to be patient as President Bola Tinubu is committed to lifting more Nigerians out of poverty..

Dr.Betta Edu disclosed this on Thursday in an interview with journalists at the Muna Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Maiduguri shortly after interacting with the IDPs

” President Bola Tinubu is committed to uplifting many Nigerians out of poverty. We are going to expand the social register to accommodate the poor of the poorest. We have 15 million households on the social register all 62 million persons. The President is committed to double the number”, she added.

At the Shehu’s palace, Maiduguri, the Minister solicited the support of the traditional institution in identifying the poorest of the poor, as the closest people to the grassroots.

She said the President counted on the traditional institution, as the closest people to their subject to transform the nation.

Responding, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Garbsi ElKanemi, assured President Bola Tinubu and his team of the traditional institution’s support to deliver on his mandate.

The minister while at the Bulunkutu Rehabilitation Centre met with the rescued Chibok girls, unaccompanied children and repentant Book Haram insurgents.

She said: ” I am in Borno for my first official visit to the state that is one of the most affected states in terms of humanitarian crisis. Borno, Adamawa and Yobe have over eight million the highest number of displaced persons “.

