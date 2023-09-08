NUJ NAN Chapel Press week starts Sept. 25

The organisers of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Chapel Press Week on Saturday announced that the 2nd edition of the week will be from Monday, Sept. 25 through Friday, Sept. 29, 2023.

The 2023 edition of the week will have the theme: “Drug Abuse and Nigerian Youths; Effects and the Way Forward”.

The Chairman of Organising Committee of the press week, Mrs Vivian Ihechu, says there will be many educative and interesting programmes as part of activities for the week.

According to Ihechu, some of the activities to spice the weeklong event include road walkout and medical check up, games, competitions, visit to an orphanage and old people’s home among others.

The highpoints of the NUJ NAN Lagos Chapel Press Week will be the Cultural Day and Lecture/Symposium programmes.

The cultural day is slated to hold on Tuesday Sept. 26, while Thursday Sept. 28, 2023 is for the lecture/symposium, to be held at the NAN Multipurpose Media Centre, National Theatre Annex, Iganmu Lagos.

The Main Guest Speaker for the lecture is Gen. Buba Marwa, the Chairman, of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Other distinguished Nigerians will also speak at the epoch event.

The Lecture/Symposium will be a model for agenda-setting role of the media in addressing the prevalence of drug abuse among the youths for national restoration, as the lecture/symposium will touch on topical issues and profer solutions.

Also, security agencies, secondary school students, community leaders and transporters will be in attendance.

The weeklong activities will climax with a media rendezvous scheduled to hold at the NAN Media Centre on Friday.