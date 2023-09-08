Celebration of 100 days in Office, an aberration, says Idris Shuaibu, issues way forward on subsidy removal

Idris Shuaibu, the Managing Director of Time Line Consult Limited, a Peace Ambassador, Politician and Human Rights Activist, has described the celebration of 100 days in Office by the president and governors in Nigeria as an aberration.

Shuaibu made his position known in a press statement to the media on Friday, September 2023, saying such an exercise is a waste of time and resources.

“To my mind, I sincerely believe that both Governors and President should endeavour to stop the aberration of celebrations of 100 days in office. A President or Governor who is elected to serve for a first term of four years or 1,464 days shouldn’t be wasting time and resources to celebrate 100 days in office as this is just 6. 8 percent of the journey.

It’s rather too early and hasty to begin to sing praises. Most elected officials have not even settled down, form government, or understand the nature and enormity of the challenges before them.”

He spoke further “A few of those who came fully prepared would have either just finished conceptualisation of policies or may have just announced programmes and policies thus not implemented to a level where either impact can be felt or results seen. Herein lays the wisdom of jettisoning this 100-day celebration as it does not add value instead it distracts attention and drains resources.

“One may say that even some of the policy pronouncements made appear to be in a rush and not fully thought out. Cabinet members announced are significantly men and women of timber and caliber but portfolio assignment appears to be somewhat not as expected because while some round pegs were put in round holes there were a few round pegs that were placed in squares.

“At the federal level, mix and confusing or conflicting signals on fiscal and monetary policies are coming. The number of ministers appears rather too large given our lean resources and the fragmentation of certain ministries appears to be uncalled for and ill advised,” Shuaibu stated.

Also speaking on the consequences of subsidy removal in the country, Shuaibu said Nigerians should adjust to the new policy while asking the government to fast-track the implementation of the promised palliative to the people. “I am not sure if we will ever go back to the era of fuel subsidy. Nigerians have adjusted and life continues! The way forward is to readjust and adapt to the reality of our time. Governments should quickly implement the much talked about palliative so that Nigerians can have some relief. It’s sad that it took us such a long time to achieve this but it’s better late than never. Incidentally, all the Presidential candidates during the last general election promised to remove the subsidy on petrol! This is because there appears to be consensus of opinion on this issue amongst a broad spectrum of people in Nigeria on the matter. My suggestion to the government at the centre is to come out of the shameful and disgraceful position or situation this country is in by quickly getting all our refineries back into production.’

Shuaibu also spoke on Giving Back to Society and the reason for Billboards carrying messages calling on citizens to help governments at all levels in the fight against the menace of drug abuse “The reasons behind sponsorship of Billboards carrying messages calling on citizens to help governments at all level in fight against the menace of drug abuse, human trafficking, child and gender violence to mention but a few is basically to seek to give back to the society. Indeed our religion ordained us to not only be good and do good but also to encourage people to do good and discourage them from doing evil. My dear in doing this little or token contribution to the society and indeed mankind is to seek the pleasure of Allah. I pray that Allah SWT accepts it as an act of Ibadah amin.”

