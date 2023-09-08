Champion Newspapers Limited
Bishop Mike Okonkwo marks 78th Birthday, Lecture, award of Prizes, held in Lagos

L-r... Chairman, of the Occasion, Prof Pat Utomi;  Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife Bishop Peace; Guest Speaker, Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Prof . Mike Ozekhome (SAN) during the 22nd  Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture. On’ Nigeriaization of Nigerians a Look inward’ held at Muson Center Onikan in Lagos on 7/9/2023...PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r… Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) DrMike Okonkwo presenting a check of  500 thousand Naira to the 1st position, of Mike Okonkwo Education & Youth initiative.(MOEYI)  Miss Ike Destiny, wife of the  Presiding Bishop. Bishop Peace Okonkwo.

L-r …Guest Speaker, Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Prof . Mike Ozekhome (SAN); Chairman, of the Occasion, Prof Pat Utomi;  Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) DrMike Okonkwo; his wife Bishop Peace; senior lecturer in the Department of English, University of Lagos. Prof. Patrick Oloko.

Bishop Walter Mbamara, his wife Mrs. Esther.

Deacon Toyin Anifowoshe, his wife Deaconess Ngozi.

L-r ...Pastor  Robert Onuoha;  Rev Roland Okereke  and Rev Jonathan  Imogu.

Chairman, of the Occasion, Prof Pat Utomi;  Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Prof . Mike Ozekhome; Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; presenting a check of  500 thousand Naira to the 1st position, of Mike Okonkwo Education & youth initiative. (MOEYI)  Miss Ike Destiny Bishop Peace  Okonkwo; 2nd Price winner of (MOEYI)  received  250 thousand Naira. Alexander Chibuzor; senior lecturer in the Department of English, University of Lagos. Prof. Patrick Oloko.

 L-r… Chairman, of the Occasion, Prof Pat Utomi;  Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) DrMike Okonkwo; his wife Bishop Peace; Guest Speaker, Constitutional Lawyer, and Human Rights Activist, Prof . Mike Ozekhome (SAN) senior lecturer in the Department of English, University of Lagos. Prof. Patrick Oloko, during the Cutting of cake to make the 78th Birthday of Dr. Mike Okonkwo, during the 22nd  Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture. On’ Nigeriaization of Nigerians a Look inward’ held at Muson Center Onikan in Lagos on 7/9/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

