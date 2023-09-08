Bishop Mike Okonkwo marks 78th Birthday, Lecture, award of Prizes, held in Lagos

L-r… Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo presenting a check of 500 thousand Naira to the 1st position, of Mike Okonkwo Education & Youth initiative.(MOEYI) Miss Ike Destiny, wife of the Presiding Bishop. Bishop Peace Okonkwo.

L-r …Guest Speaker, Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Prof . Mike Ozekhome (SAN); Chairman, of the Occasion, Prof Pat Utomi; Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife Bishop Peace; senior lecturer in the Department of English, University of Lagos. Prof. Patrick Oloko.

Bishop Walter Mbamara, his wife Mrs. Esther.

Deacon Toyin Anifowoshe, his wife Deaconess Ngozi.

L-r ...Pastor Robert Onuoha; Rev Roland Okereke and Rev Jonathan Imogu.

Chairman, of the Occasion, Prof Pat Utomi; Constitutional Lawyer and Human Rights Activist, Prof . Mike Ozekhome; Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; presenting a check of 500 thousand Naira to the 1st position, of Mike Okonkwo Education & youth initiative. (MOEYI) Miss Ike Destiny Bishop Peace Okonkwo; 2nd Price winner of (MOEYI) received 250 thousand Naira. Alexander Chibuzor; senior lecturer in the Department of English, University of Lagos. Prof. Patrick Oloko.

L-r… Chairman, of the Occasion, Prof Pat Utomi; Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) Dr. Mike Okonkwo; his wife Bishop Peace; Guest Speaker, Constitutional Lawyer, and Human Rights Activist, Prof . Mike Ozekhome (SAN) senior lecturer in the Department of English, University of Lagos. Prof. Patrick Oloko, during the Cutting of cake to make the 78th Birthday of Dr. Mike Okonkwo, during the 22nd Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture. On’ Nigeriaization of Nigerians a Look inward’ held at Muson Center Onikan in Lagos on 7/9/2023…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

