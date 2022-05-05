President Muhammadu Buhari arrives Enugu enroute Ebonyi on a 2-Day Working visit

CLEMENT NNACHI ,Abakaliki

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu entoute Ebonyi State on a 2-Day Working visit.

The President whose Airforce Jet touched down at the airport at about 10.30 am and was received by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and top government officials.

It was gathered that President Buhari would board a Helicopter to Uburu the country home of the governor to commission the King David University of Medical Sciences.

Other activities lined up for the President during the visit include the commissioning of projects at the State International Airport Onueke, Five Kilometer Dualized Airport Road, International market and the New Government Road Centenary city abakaliki.

According to the intinery of the visit released by the State government, a Stakeholders meeting is scheduled to hold tomorrow between President Buhari and Stakeholders from South-East geo-political zone.

Details later.

