Iheanacho Vows To Help Leicester City Reach UECL Final

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City can secure a place in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the expense of Serie A club AS Roma, reports.
Iheanacho and his teammates held Jose Mourinho’s side to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium last Thursday.
The two teams will clash in the reverse fixture at the Stadion Olimpico on Thursday.
Leicester City head into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this past weekend, though Iheanacho believes they will bounce back and secure a place in their first-ever European competition final.
