Iheanacho Vows To Help Leicester City Reach UECL Final

Kelechi Iheanacho insists Leicester City can secure a place in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League at the expense of Serie A club AS Roma, reports.

Iheanacho and his teammates held Jose Mourinho’s side to a 1-1 draw in the first leg at the King Power Stadium last Thursday.

The two teams will clash in the reverse fixture at the Stadion Olimpico on Thursday.

Leicester City head into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League this past weekend, though Iheanacho believes they will bounce back and secure a place in their first-ever European competition final.

“We need to get back now, we have a big game on Thursday,” Iheanacho told the club’s official website.

“We have a good squad, we can change things around. Hopefully, it will work quite well for us. They have a strong team, but we’re looking to get to the final.

“Our supporters always support us, in good and bad situations. They’re always there for us. We’ll keep going and keep giving them our best and hopefully, we’ll get something for them on Thursday.”

