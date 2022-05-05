How Bishop Feyi Daniels , team was seen naked on a mission trip

Recently, the senior pastor of IReign Christian Family, Bishop Feyi Daniels, his team and associate pastors embarked on a missionary trip

Heading to a particular village in Ivory coast for a mission work was quite challenging. They had every reason to have given up the work of God over there because of the condition given to them But God saw them through and they came out triumphantly.

“The word of God must be spread till it reaches through all the earth” bishop Feyi advised.