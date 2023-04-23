President-elect, Tinubu relaxing in France, says Alake

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council Director of Strategic Communication, Dele Alake has revealed the whereabouts of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to Alake, the presidential candidate of the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election is currently in France.

Alake dismissed claims that Tinubu traveled abroad for a medical check-up, adding that Tinubu is in France relaxing.

He said Tinubu is working without pressure and taking his time to do his things.

Alake also denied reports that Tinubu is under pressure to choose his cabinet, with May 29, 2023, in sight.

He stated, “He is relaxing in France and out of the range of pressure. He is taking his time to do his thing. Despite being away for a while, we are always following the news and developments in the country.”

There had been questions raised on the whereabouts of the President-elect who had last been seen in public before his trip to Europe.

The Chief whip of the 9th Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu dismissed reports that Tinubu is in a sick bed.

Speaking during the celebration of Mass to mark his 63rd birthday in Abuja, Kalu said, “Our President-elect is not sick. It is not true that he’s sick. I don’t want to say much. He is in good health; he is himself.”