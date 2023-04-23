The Member-elect laid to rest in Taraba, Ishaku condoles the Family

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The remains of the late People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives member-elect for Jalingo, Yorro, and Zing Federal Constituency in the just concluded 2023 general elections in Taraba State, Hon Ismaila Maihanci was this Sunday, laid to rest at the Jekadefari Cemetry in Jalingo the Taraba State capital.

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku in his condolence at the family compound, described the death of the deceased as shocking, not only to the family members but to the entire people of the State.

He said death is inevitable, and described the deceased as his son while He called him his Father.

“I took Maihanci as my Son and he called me his Father, Me and him are like Father and Son”, he said.

Ishaku call on the people of the State, especially the bereaved family to take solace in God, the Governor said Death is inevitable.

Speaking with Journalists shortly after the burial, Barrister Bilyaminu Maihanci described Death as something that is beyond human imagination.

According to him, in life, people should be patient with one another because they don’t know when and where Death will come.

“You don’t know where and when you will die, Death is in the hands of Allah”, he said.

On his part, a friend to the late Hon. Abubakar Imam, a Friend to Maihanci, described his late Friend as somebody who lived his life helping and supporting the Poor and the less privileged persons in Society.

“Maihanci lived his life 90% supporting and helping people, he is a Philanthropist, a Businessman, and a Politician”,

“I call on all of us living to emulate his lifestyle and also to know that there is nothing in this life, we should live in Peace with one another”, he added.

The late member emerged victorious during the just concluded National Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the State.

He died on Saturday, April 22 in Abuja after a brief sickness while his remains were flown to Jalingo this Sunday morning via Danbaba Suntai Airport in Jalingo where he was buried.

“He was born on October 22, 1986, a Politician and Businessman and a Philanthropist who lived his life helping people”,

“Before his election, he had served as a Special Adviser to Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku and had also served as the Secretary of PDP in Taraba State.

He was married to Fatiha Sangari and blessed with a Son.