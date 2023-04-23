 Innoson launches LNG, CNG automobile powered vehicles…..Points way to alternative fuel motoring

Innoson, Nigeria’s indigenous auto manufacturing company has launched Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered vehicles.

The vehicles include heavy duty trucks, long buses and cars.

Speaking during the commissioning of the vehicles by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN), at Nnewi, Anambra State, chairman, Innoson Group of Companies, Innocent Chukwuma, said the commissioning was a testament to the fact that Innoson was making Nigeria a hub for automobile manufacturing in Africa.

“I observed that normal gas and fuel is very expensive now in Nigeria. So, we have to find alternative. This is to also ensure the purchase of vehicles and their maintenance will be cheap. This way, the common man can afford to buy more vehicles.

“We are now doing LNG, CNG powered vehicles and also trying to do electric motors. The Electric, LNG and CNG vehicles are the future. The durability of these vehicles are better; they have been tested. Just that many people don’t know about this”, Chukwuma said.

Stating that educating people on the advantages of cars powered by CNG and LNG was key, Chukwuma said when people started using these vehicles, they won’t go back to usage of fuel and diesel, adding that the movement of goods with trucks from one State to another is very expensive because of the cost of fuel,.

He also said with the new gas powered heavy duty trucks, the cost of shipment and movement of goods would be very affordable, disclosing that the patronage the vehicles are encouraging, adding that he already has lots of orders from Benin City.

“Most of the orders in my factory are from Benin. This means they already understand the advantages of these vehicles. We produce according to demand. We will be happy to see more people petronise local products”, he further stated.

Speaking earlier at the commissioning and after Innoson factory inspection, the President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN), Francis Meshioye, said Innoson has all it takes to do the job of car manufacturing.

Meshioye said. “We have test run one of the vehicles and it is very amazing. The gas powered vehicles are the future for Nigeria. This is very innovation. it costs so much to transport goods from one place to another because of fuel. Gas is cheaper and better. It is the way to go”

The Chairman, MAN, South East, who also spoke during the commissioning, Ada Chukwudozie, described Innoson project as “a legacy project.”

Chukwudozie said gas was sufficient and abundant in Anambra State and Innoson could leverage this advantage to dominate the market.

“Innoson is the pride of manufacturers. He has done so well. He is manufacturing vehicles. We have gone round and have seen things for ourselves and we are so proud of him,” she said, adding that the Governor of Anambra State was doing so much to support industrialization in the State, “as recently signed MoU with EEDC to ensure power supply is steady in the state”.

“Once power becomes stable in Anambra, there will be productivity, job creation and wealth creation”, Chukwudozie stated.

She stressed the need to have good legal framework which will support the ease of doing business and protect investors and their investments.

Chukwudozie said manufacturers remained the most credible off-takers who can guarantee strategic investments.

“However, it is time to structure these opportunities available in the state into legacy projects and to make it attractive for investors to invest into it.

“It must be a collaborative effort and commitment from both the Private Sector and the public sector. Therefore I call on umu ANAMBRA to truly think home.

“The Akulueuno mantra should be real at this time, we hold the key to the future economic development in this country. Adi Arapu isi aka welu agba uriom, Anyi nwa nwe the isi aka. The time is now, our solution is here, with MAN, it is accelerated but with God, our Solution is guaranteed!”, Chukwudozie further said.

