PRESIDENT BUHARI PAYS TRIBUTE TO CHARLES OKIGBO ON HIS 72ND BIRTHDAY

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday greeted Professor Charles Cheidu Okigbo on his 72nd  birthday, describing him as a scholar endowed with great intellectual prowess.

In a tribute to the global communications teacher, researcher and marketing guru, as well as public relations practitioner, President Buhari said Okigbo is recognized as a maker of professionals “who has played an instrumental role in the development of communication education all over the world.”

”He is widely admired for his scholarly nature and intellectual prowess,” the President added.

President Buhari wished him good health and many more years in his passionate and visionary pursuit of education in the communications sector.

