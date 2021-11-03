Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

President Buhari greets Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar on 15th Anniversary as Sultan

News
By Peter
0 8

President Muhammadu congratulates the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III as he marks his 15th year as the leader of Muslim Ummah and Chairman, Sokoto State Council of Traditional Rulers.

President Buhari described the Sultan as a “peace builder and a true embodiment of commitment to service, a leader who dedicated his life to the welfare of the people.

“Greetings to His Eminence, the Sultan on his 15th year on the throne of his fathers. On behalf of my family and I, the government and people of Nigeria, I wish you many more years in the position, and working tirelessly to promote inter-religious and inter-communal harmony throughout the federation.

“It is very reassuring to have such a leadership at these challenging times. My prayers are for your long and healthy life.”

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4967 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Ikoyi building collapse: Obaseki commiserates with…

Suicide: Seek help from mental health professionals, loved…

FG committed to end impunity, crimes against…

President Buhari lays the Foundation Stone of New…

1 of 303

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More