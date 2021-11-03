Gas leakage in Ikeja, NEMA warns against use of fire

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has raised the alarm over a reported gas leakage in Ikeja area.

The agency has therefore warned residents and other people around the area against the use of naked fire.

Shops, the agency also warned, should not be opened.

The areas concerned are Computer Village, Anifowose Street, Underbridge Awolowo Way, Oba Akran and Meidca Road.

The warning is contained in a statement by the agency’s spokesman in Lagos, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye.

The statement reads: “Residents around Computer Village /Underbridge Awolowo Way and Oba Akran axis, Onifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reason.

“Distressed alert just received indicates massive leakage of gas pipeline around these areas.

“Let us take utmost safety precautions.”

