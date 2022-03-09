President Buhari greets renowned Political Scientist, Prof Jonah Isawa Elaigwu at 74

President Muhammadu Buhari joins the academia, home and abroad, in celebrating with Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Jos and President of Institute of Governance and Social Research (IGSR), Prof. Jonah Isawa Elaigwu on his 74th birthday, March 10, 2022.

President Buhari felicitates with the scholar, publisher and researcher, whose thoughts, publications and wise counsels to leaders and institutions in Nigeria, and beyond, have proved useful in understanding the dynamics of a fast changing world, and implications for political structures, like federalism, people orientations and governments.

The President notes the consistent cerebral contributions of Prof. Elaigwu to national development over many years, particularly his interests in the strengthening of democratic institutions, education of young leaders, rebuilding of the educational system and good governance, centred on people and society.

As the scholar turns 74, President Buhari believes his versatile knowledge and experience, acquired from years of studying, teaching and traveling the world, will always be relevant to growth and development in Nigeria, while appreciating his vision for setting up the IGSR.

The President prays for God’s protection and blessings on Prof. Elaiwgu and his family.

For a better society