President Buhari condoles with long-time aide, Sarki Abba

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his shock over the death of Hajiya Aishatu Abba, mother of his long-time aide Sarki Abba, the Senior Special Assistant Domestic, House Hold Matters and Social Events.

She died in Yola after a protracted illness, leaving behind two sons and several grandchildren at the age of 96.

The President, who was represented at the funeral ceremony by a delegation made up of his personal aides said: “We have lost a deep-rooted community leader, kind and generous whose entire life was devoted to worship and the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. Her life of giving has inspired many and she leaves behind several memorable tales of lives she had touched. My thoughts are with Sarki Abba and his family who have lost a strong pillar of support. May Allah bless her soul and accept her good deeds.”

He also sent condolences to the Adamawa Emirate Council as well as the government and the people of the State.

President Buhari was represented at the burial by Senior Special Assistants Ya’u Darazo and Garba Shehu, the State Chief of Protocol, Ambassador Lawal Kazaure, his personal physician Dr. Suhayb Rafindadi, the Chief Security Officer, Idris Ahmed and the Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar.

Others are the Commander of the Presidential Air Fleet, Air Commodore Y. A. Abdullahi and a Special Assistant in the Presidency, Abdulmumin Bello.

The burial ceremony at Jimeta, Yola on Sunday was attended by thousands of people including the former Governor of the state Jibrilla Bindow, the Galadima and Dan Iya of Adamawa, representing the Lamido and officials of the Adamawa State Government.

For a better society