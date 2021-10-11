Champion Newspapers Limited
Obaseki felicitates with Lady Eghobamien at 80

L-R: Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the celebrant, Mrs. Amenaghawon Eghobamien, during Mrs. Eghobamien's 80th year birthday anniversary in Benin City, on Sunday, October 10th, 2021.
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has joined family members and well-wishers to celebrate Lady Amenaghawon Eghobamien, on her 80th birthday.

Speaking at an event held in Benin City to celebrate Lady Eghobamien’s 80th birthday, Obaseki said, “We are here to celebrate mama as she is a branch of the Ogbeide-Oyo family. We are a very large family and are very close. Her late husband, Alfred Eghobamien was a special uncle and we all know the contributions he made for the development of the society and also to our government.

“We are privileged to celebrate mama at 80 as a family. We know the challenges she went through health-wise. She is here with us today. We celebrate her life.”

“Nothing would have kept me away from the celebration. I acknowledge God’s grace, mercy and blessings upon her life. We pray she continues to be with us for many more years to come in good health,” he added.

L-R: Managing Director, Amena Academy, Edosa Eghobamien; Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and the House of Representatives member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon. Ogbeide Ihama, during Mrs. Eghobamien’s 80th birthday anniversary in Benin City, on Sunday, October 10th, 2021.

 

 

