Presidency: Buying form for me without my consent an insult – Jonathan

…Rejects offer to contest

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has rejected offers to contest 2023 presidential election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) after a group of cattle breeders purchased the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for him at N100 million.

A statement by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Jonathan on Monday night, said that the former president was not aware of the moves made by the cattle dealers and never authorised the group to embark on such on his behalf ahead of the 2023 general election.

According to Ikechukwu: “It has come to our notice that a group has purportedly purchased Presidential Nomination and Expression of Interest forms, of the All Progressives Congress APC, in the name of former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.