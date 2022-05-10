PFCAfrica Communications Emerges Africa’s Most Innovative Communications Agency 

One of the leading Public Relations Agency in Nigeria and member of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria (PRCAN), PFCAfrica Communications Limited, has emerged “Africa’s Most Innovative & Creative Communications Agency”,

The Agency was so adjudged at the just concluded 8th edition of the *African Quality Achievement Awards (AQAA) 2022, organized by African Quality Institute and World Quality Alliance, held at the Banquet Hall of the Sheraton Hotel & Towers Ikeja.

The eminent judges, who are selected professionals across the African Continent, having nominated various agencies, rated PFCAfrica Communications as the best in this category. The team of judges took into consideration Quality Delivery Indices to critical stakeholders at their various touch points. These indices include but not limited to the following: Customer Service, Performance & Efficiency, Value Delivery and Customer Satisfaction.

Reacting to the award, the Practice Manager & Head of Client Relations of PFCAfrica Communications, Mrs. Funmilayo Erikitola said “the award will further encourage the agency to focus on delivering quality across the value chain, as we deliver on our Public Relations & Marketing Communications mandates to our select clientele, which includes admired brands, local large corporates and multinationals in Nigeria and across the African Continent”.

Erikitola, said further “the wins has further demonstrated PFCAfrica Communications offering of multi-specialist concept of holistic corporate communications management, with maximum quality delivery as the rallying point for all levels of management and every member of staff”.

The Africa Quality Achievement Awards is organized in recognition of exceptional contributions of individuals and corporate organizations to building their local markets, market segments, and Africa economy as a whole.