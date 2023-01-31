Polytechnic begins probe of female student who thanked her private part for graduating

MANAGEMENT INVESTIGATING STUDENT INVOLVED IN A SHOW OF SHAME ON SOCIAL MEDIA

This is to inform the general public that the Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede has begun full investigations into the identity of the student who gloated on Tiktok about how she graduated with the help of God and her private organ. It is even most blasphemous and antithetical that the said student peddled the name of the Almighty in her deleterious act.

Management considers the action of the student most unacceptable and preposterous. The Federal Polytechnic Nekede prides itself as an institution with high academic and moral standards. Both staff and students are quite aware of the consequences of any misconduct. In an unprecedented move, Management through the various disciplinary committees had released hot lines through which students can report any act of exploitation or corruption. These committees are diligent in ensuring that any staff or student found culpable is meted with appropriate punishment.