20 indigent patients extoll NGO for paying hospital bills, donating gift items in Ebonyi

By Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Obinna Ukor Foundation, has paid the hospital bills of 20 indigent patients at the Mater Misericordia Hospital in Afikpo, Ebonyi state.

The benefiting patients on the occasion commended the Chief Executive and Managing Director of the Foundation, Obinna Ukor, for his humanitarian and philanthropic gesture, describing it as a relief and succour to them.

The Foundation has equally paid off the Prison bail of inmates at Abakaliki Correctional Services.

Addressing both the patients and management of Mater Misericordia hospital during a visit to the hospital to mark the Yuletide, Ukor said that the NGO has been involved in works of charity over the years.

“This visitation to the delivery and children wards of this hospital is in line with the spirit of the season of Love, the Yuletide portrays,” he stated.

Ukor spoke on his reason for establishing the NGO whose slogan, “let us restore hope together to the downtrodden,” is “in line with the need to share the burden of those in pain.”

“It is indeed a pleasure and privilege for us to be a channel of hope to the hopeless and needy in society,” he added.

Ukor implored well-meaning Nigerians to assist the indigent and downtrodden in society.

“We implore you to take just a few moments to consider the plight of many poor families who can not pay their medical bills.”

“All hands must be on deck to restore hope and helping hands to poor families whose members are stuck in Hospitals or Correctional Services.”

“We believe that offering helping hands to our fellows, especially those who are in such needs is one visible way of serving humanity and showing gratitude to the creator”

Earlier in their remarks, the beneficiaries and management of Mater Misericordia hospital, Afikpo commended the Foundation for its philanthropic gestures.

“We thank the Chief Executive of the Foundation for coming around to share in the grief and burden of the patients by settling the bills and donation of gift items.”

“We call on the general public to assist those in distress and request persons who want to contact us to feel free and do so.”

Among the patients who benefitted from the foundation’s payment of medical bills were Theresa Ezinne Okoro, (from Ezi Edda), Nkechi Agha, Chidera Conflict (from Okigwe), and Jecinta Okpani (from Afikpo),

The other beneficiaries were Ifeyinwa Eze, Oluchi Blessing, and Osinachi Bridget Oko who all hail from Amaizu Afikpo.

Obinna Ukor Foundation is a Non-Profit Organization, established in 2022 with its headquarters in Owerri, Imo State.

The Foundation’s core objectives include but are not limited to offering humanitarian services to indigent and downtrodden members of society.

Its philanthropic services cuts across the South-East geo-political zones namely Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Enugu and Anambra States respectively.

The Foundation has extended its charitable gestures to institutions including Correctional Services Afikpo, Specialist hospital Owerri, Red Cross Center Abakaliki, Orphanage Homes and Mater Misericordia Hospital, Afikpo, Ebonyi State among others.