Supreme Court affirms Aliero as PDP candidate for Kebbi Central senatorial district 

By Chigozie Ikpo, Abuja

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has affirmed Senator Adamu Aliero as the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP’s) candidate for Kebbi Central senatorial district in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The judgement followed an appeal by Aliero, wherein he had challenged the decision of the Court of Appeal, which nullified his candidacy.

In the lead judgment delivered on behalf of the five-man panel led by Justice Centus Nweze, but read by Justice Amina Augie on Monday, the apex court held that Aliero’s appeal “is pregnant with merit and is accordingly allowed”.

“The judgement of the lower court, which declared Saidu Haruna as the winner of the Kebbi Central Senatorial District primary election is hereby set aside,” Justice Augie said.

However, while the other four Justices on the panel unanimously agreed with the lead judgment, Justice Emmanuel Agim dissented.

Similarly, the apex court validated the election of Abubakar Yahaya Abdullahi as the PDP candidate for Kebbi North Senatorial District for the February 25 senatorial election.

Aliero will be up against Governor Atiku Bagudu, who is contesting the Kebbi Central senatorial district on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).