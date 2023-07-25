Plateau PDP complied with Court order-witness tells Tribunal

….Court fixed 22nd August for adoption of final written address

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Hearing continued Monday at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in High Court 6 Jos Division, for Pankshin South State Constituency election as witness told Tribunal that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Plateau State chapter has duly complied with court order which saw its repeated party Congress of 25th September, 2021.

Recall, Hon.Denty Laven of All Progressive Congress, APC,(1st and 2nd petitioners) approached trial Tribunal challenging the declaration of Mrs.Salome Tanimu Wanglek of PDP (2nd and 3rd respondents) as winner of 18th March,2023, Pankshin South constituency election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, (1st respondent) in the petition.

Our correspondent learned that the crux of the matter in which the petitioners holding unto it is ground one of the petition, stipulating that PDP doesn’t have a valid structure prior to 2023 general elections.

But, when the 2nd and 3rd respondents in the petition open its defense, star witness of the defense named Panshak Elijah Dekyen Esq whose witness deposition on oath is contained in pages 44 to 57 of the respondent reply to the petitioners told Tribunal that Plateau PDP did not disobey court order.

Dekyen who is Plateau assistant legal adviser of PDP, during a cross examination by Mu’azu Esq, counsel to the 1st respondent INEC, testified on exhibits; 2R1,2R2 and 2R3 respectively.

He confirmed, “that exhibit 2R1 is the cover letter stamped by INEC which shown PDP has conducted repeated Congress on 25th September, 2021.

“While exhibits 2R2 and 2R3 is the judgments of the Federal High Court Jos and Court of Appeal Jos which dismissed a suit filed by Augustine Timkut against PDP.

“PDP is not in disobedience of Court order. Qualification and sponsorship of candidate to run for an election is contained in 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended and 2022 Electoral Act.”

Dekyen further revealed that on 18th March, 2023, he voted in Pankshin south constituency and the 2nd respondent (Mrs.Salome Tanimu Wanglek) who is sponsored by the 3rd respondent (PDP) at the end of the exercise was declared winner of the Pankshin South State Assembly seat by the 1st respondent (INEC).

However, counsel to the 2nd and 3rd respondents, F.M.Williams Esq having presented one witness before the Tribunal sought the leave of court to close its defense.

Earlier, Leo Ebi Esq of the petitioners counsel closed case after availing seven witnesses in the court. While 1st respondent counsel, INEC, Mu’azu Esq only tendered documents from the Bar without calling any witness. But petitioners counsel object the admissibility of the documents, said to advanced their reasons in the final written address.

Meanwhile, a three man penal of the Tribunal led by its chairman, Justice Williams Olamide adjourned the matter to 22nd August, 2023, for parties to adopt their final written address.